Tennessee Titans 7-round 2017 NFL mock draft

The Tennessee Titans can change their team into a perennial playoff contender if they hit this year.

I am going to spend some time on free agency I swear, but until we know the names of the guys that will actually hit the market it is hard to get engaged.

However, the bigger matter that looms this offseason for the Tennessee Titans is the 2017 NFL Draft. So, with that in mind and the Senior Bowl in full effect I decided to crank out a 7-round mock draft.

I will explain the thought process behind every pick as I go through them, and of course I used Fanspeak’s draft simulator to get this done.

Round 1, pick 5: Reuben Foster LB, Alabama

I know some people aren’t going to like this pick, but I didn’t see another way to play this. So, what happened is both safeties were on the board at 5 and this is a very deep safety class. I just don’t know if I see Jon Robinson jumping at one of those guys unless the other goes before the Tennessee Titans pick.

I believe that in that situation he would hope that positional value as well as a deep EDGE/S/CB class would fill up the picks between 5 and 18. That combined with at least one team almost guaranteed to reach for an offensive linemen I would bet he rolls the dice until at least one of those safeties is taken.

Alright, so then I looked at the replacements. I think that Foster is the best LB in this draft and the more I watch the more it isn’t close. He can close and hit from sideline to sideline, he has a feel for playing zone in the middle of the field, he can blitz, he pursues well, and there really just isn’t a big weakness in his game other than Jim Cobern doesn’t love him.

So, I took the blue chip player on the board with the biggest drop off between him and the next guy, that also gave me a chance at another blue chip player.

Round 1, pick 18: Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan

I sound like a broken record some times, but I promise you that if you go and watch WR film all day and you end up watching Davis back to back with Williams you won’t come away thinking that you need to spend a top-5 pick on Williams.

I think Williams will be a good WR2, but I don’t think you spend a top-5 pick on someone like that. Davis on the other hand, I really wouldn’t mind spending a top-5 pick on. I bet that Jon Robinson sees Davis as this year’s Jack Conklin.

Everyone preferred Laremy Tunsil to Conklin because he was the better pedigree guy who played in the SEC, but Robinson knew exactly what the Tennessee Titans needed and ended up stealing future first/third round picks as well as Austin Johnson and Derrick Henry while still getting his guy.

The Titans end up with a WR1 who can line up anywhere and start tomorrow.

Round 3, pick 83: Jourdan Lewis CB, Michigan

Man, those 65 picks had some talented players in there and I hope the Titans can find a way to get one or two of those. Anyway, Lewis may be one of my favorite CBs to watch in this year’s draft.

He isn’t the best guy outside (Lattimore) and he doesn’t have the best technique (Sidney Jones) but he is nasty and disruptive. He is just a pest right in the hip pocket of WRs constantly being physical with them and getting in their heads. He makes great plays on the ball despite not being the tallest guy. Wait…is this guy Courtland Finnegan 2.0? (Yes he is)

Round 3, pick 100: Jake Butt TE, Michigan

There was too much value here. The Tennessee Titans need an heir apparent to Delanie Walker who is still playing at an extremely high level. So, here is what they could do with Butt.

-Keep Anthony Fasano who did a nice job this year.

-Find a way to use Jalston Fowler or a 3rd WR to help in certain situations.

-Slowly work in Butt as TE2.

By the end of the year you should have two great blocking TEs that are capable of creating in space and who can block as well as any tight end tandem in the NFL.

Round 4, pick 123: Ardarius Stewart WR, Alabama

Stewart is an explosive athlete and he never really got the attention he deserved last year despite being a star on one of the best college teams. He was overshadowed by Calvin Ridley on paper, but he was the better WR for most of (if not all of) the year.

Stewart also may be an option in the return game and offensive players usually do better than defensive players as kick returners in the NFL so that helped his case a lot.

Round 5, pick 165: Ejuan Price EDGE, Pitt

Price is a pass rushing specialist and the only real drawback is his height. If Dick LeBeau can find a way to help him become a James Harrison like player in his early career the Titans can get a top-end pass rusher for cheap and help preserve Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo to extend their careers.

Round 6, pick 215: Deatrich Wise EDGE, Arkansas

While Price is more in the vein of Aaron Wallace, Wise is a better comp to what they saw in Dodd. A long player who can play with power and is probably really a base DE in a 4-3 scheme. If Dodd doesn’t progress in year 2 (which he very well could) then this could be a way to hedge their bets while also getting a player big enough to bulk up and move inside.

Round 7, pick 18: Xavier Woods S, LT

Woods does a little bit of everything, but he has never had someone like Kevin Byard in the defensive backfield to help him. With slot cornerback taken care of (Lewis) Woods could have a very defined role as a strong or free safety, whichever one they thought he was better at.

It would give the Titans a young body that can play special teams, and it would also give them a versatile player who could help some at CB if the injuries piled up.

