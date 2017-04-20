Tennessee Titans: 2017 Schedule Released

We haven’t seen the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs in nearly a decade. Is this improving team ready to face all comers this season?

These are exciting times for the Tennessee Titans. The team has a promising quarterback in Marcus Mariota. The club comes off a 9-7 showing in 2016, quite a turnaround for a franchise that was a combined 5-27 the previous two seasons combined. And in next week’s draft, general manager Jon Robinson has a pair of first-round draft choices as well as two third-round selections at his disposal.

But head coach Mike Mukarey’s biggest priority this fall is teaching his club how to beat the other clubs in the AFC South. It’s been far too long since they’ve defeated the Indianapolis Colts. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have both proven to be problems for this club. Despite nine victories in 2016, the Titans were a disappointing 2-4 within the division.

Here is how the complete 2017 schedule lays out for the Tennessee Titans:

Robinson made defense a priority during free agency. The Titans added cornerback Logan Ryan (New England Patriots), strong safety Jonathan Cyprien (Jacksonville Jaguars) and nose tackle Sylvester Williams (Denver Broncos) to Dick LeBeau‘s unit. Former Oakland Raiders’ Daren Bates and Brynden Trawick, as well as return specialist Eric Weems (Atlanta Falcons) will bolster the special teams.

These additions on defense, along with who the Tennessee Titans add during the draft, may raise this group to new heights. Armed with one of the most balance offensive units in the league, we could certainly see this team reach the postseason for the first time since 2008.

This article originally appeared on