Ten Senior Bowl Players the Arizona Cardinals Could Target

The Senior Bowl could provide some quality players for the Arizona Cardinals

The 2017 NFL Draft season is underway, and a big part of that process is the annual Senior Bowl. College football’s best seniors get a chance to show what they can do prior to the NFL Combine, in a setting where they can work with NFL coaches, and one on one against other senior talents. NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, will be watching this year’s crop closely.

For the Cardinals, this year’s draft is a big one. They have a lot of positions that are in flux due to free agency and age. The Senior Bowl could provide some much needed talent, and experience to a team looking to keep their recent run of success going.

With potential holes at several spots, the Cardinals could look to target more than one player from this year’s Senior Bowl. They would, ideally, add a couple of guys capable of playing, and possibly starting, right away. Here are ten players, college seniors, who are talented guys, and who could hear their names called as new members of the Cardinals at this year’s NFL Draft.

Davis Webb is a big armed passer who fits the Cardinals offense

Carson Palmer can’t play forever, and is, in fact, in the end stages of his career. He’s 37 years old, and there’s a good chance that the 2017 season will be his last, and the Cardinals have to be on the lookout for his replacement. Davis Webb might be that guy.

The Cardinals offense needs a quarterback who can attack defenses down the field, and that’s where Webb is at his best. He has a big arm, and is accurate on deep passes. In 2016, he complete 61.6% of his passes for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns. Stylistically, he’s a perfect fit in Arizona.

Webb does have some things to clean up. When he steps into a throw, he can put a tremendous amount of heat on it. However, he’s often lax with his footwork, and balls will float in the air, or flutter short of the receiver. This is often a result of him panicking too early as a result of pressure.

Palmer has committed to playing in 2017, which would give any quarterback drafted a season to sit and learn. Webb’s arm talent is sure to up his value, which means the Cardinals will probably need to use a day two selection on him. His talent and experience might make it worth it.

The Cardinals could look to add talented receiver Josh Reynolds

Just like with Palmer, the Cardinals are going to be in need of a wide receiver sooner rather than later. Larry Fitzgerald is at the end of his Hall of Fame career, and hasn’t even decided if he’ll play in 2017 yet. If he does, there’s a good chance that it will his last season. Arizona doesn’t have a guy to fill his shoes once he’s gone.

Reynolds certainly has the look of an NFL receiver. At 6’2″ and 187 pounds, he has good length and, more importantly, good hands. He also knows how to go get the ball, grabbing it at its highest point, making him a good red zone threat, as evidenced by his 30 touchdown catches in three seasons. His catch radius is impressive as well.

Reynolds measured in at the Senior Bowl with smaller than expected hands, and did have the occasional drop, so that could be a concern. He also isn’t as twitchy an athlete as some others available in this year’s draft.

It seems almost certain that the Cardinals will add a receiver in this year’s draft. If they don’t take on with their first pick, it’s likely that one comes on day two. Reynolds should be in play in that range.

Jalen Robinette is a big, athletic playmaker

Production is a metric that has to be a consideration for an NFL prospect, but traits are much more important. Sometimes stats just don’t tell a full story. Such is the case with Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette.

Playing in Air Force’s offense isn’t conducive to big numbers for receivers. Robinette only had 35 catches on the season, but had 959 yards, good for 27.4 yards per catch. He has good size for the position, and big hands that he knows how to use. His physicality is also a plus. He blocks well, and does a good job against press defenses.

Robinette’s biggest drawback is in the limitations of the offense he comes from. He primarily caught deep passes, and doesn’t have as fully developed a route tree as others. He’ll likely require some coaching up in the technical parts of the position.

There is some projection involved with Robinette. He definitely has many of the traits that NFL teams covet, but just needs some refinements, having come out of the Air Force option offense. His size and skillset will draw a lot of teams in, and he could wind up going as high as round two. His ability to go deep could be intriguing to the Cardinals.

Evan Engram could be a huge weapon at tight end

One area that the Cardinals offense hasn’t been able to utilize to its full extent is the tight end position. Jermaine Gresham and Darren Walls manned the spot in 2016, and combined for 51 receptions and close to 550 yards, but it could be better. A true weapon at tight end could add another dimension.

It would be fair to say Evan Engram is just a big wide receiver. At 6’3″ and 236 pounds, he has the requisite size, and his hands measured at 10 inches at the Senior Bowl. His route running ability and speed to get down the field are desirable to any NFL team.

Engram is inconsistent as a blocker, and could limit his role somewhat in the NFL. He also drops the occasional pass that he should catch. These weakness should only affect his draft status slightly, and he might still go in round one.

Having a tight end who can get down the field and make big plays would make the Cardinals offense even more potent. Engram does that better than most, and would make sense if he’s available in round two. He would probably play, and contribute, right away.

Ethan Pocic is a talented and versatile offensive lineman

The Cardinals offensive line was in a constant state of flux in 2016, primarily due to injuries. The 2017 season is still somewhat unsettled, particularly in the interior. AQ Shipley is a free agent, Evan Mathis looks like he’s retiring, and other than Mike Iupati, the rest are inexperienced. They could address it in the draft.

Ethan Pocic played primarily at center at LSU, but can play all over the line, and might be a guard in the NFL. His footwork and athleticism make him a well-rounded blocker who can protect the passer, and get downfield to block in the run game. His technique is also solid.

There aren’t many knocks on Pocic’s game. A team looking at him as a center might be concerned about his height. At 6’7″, he would be tall for the position, but it’s nitpicking. The Cardinals, in particular, could look at him as a center, with Shipley potentially gone, so it could come into play.

The Cardinals could use Pocic in a number of ways. With Shipley, if he’s re-signed, Evan Boehm, and potentially Pocic, they’d have plenty of guys with center experience. He’s rising up draft boards, and likely would require being taken in round two, if he’s even available then.

Chris Wormley could fill a big need for the Cardinals

One of the biggest needs for the Cardinals could wind up being at defensive end. They have a number of free agents, and won’t be able to sign them all. Calais Campbell has been a big part of their success in recent years, but might wind up being the odd man out.

If Campbell is allowed to walk, the defensive end spot suddenly becomes a weakness. Adding Chris Wormley could strengthen it. At a muscular 6’5″ and 297 pounds, he looks the part. He also plays at a high level. His strength is his biggest asset. He is able to hold up against blocks, and use leverage to stuff the run. He’s a smart player as well, and gets himself into the right position more often than not.

Wormley might not be as good a pass rusher as Campbell, which is something they’ve come to count on. He’s not particularly quick, and that’s a trait the Cardinals look for on defense.

The defensive end position might be addressed in this draft by the Cardinals simply out of need. Wormley is a solid player whose ceiling isn’t as high as some, but who looks like a quality role player at worst.

Tanoh Kpassagnon is an interesting defensive end prospect

Calais Campbell is a big part of the Cardinals defense, and replacing him, if he isn’t re-signed isn’t easy. He stuffed the run and rushed the passer equally well, and was a big reason for the defense’s success. If he leaves, an interesting option could be Tanoh Kpassagnon.

The first thing that stands out his Kpassagnon’s impressive physique. He stands 6’6″ and weighed in at 280 pounds with an 84 1/2 inch wingspan. He’s explosive at the snap, and has enough strength to handle blockers, while bringing athleticism that has caught scouts attention.

Kpassagnon might not be a great fit in Arizona’s 3-4 defense. There will be concerns about his ability to set the edge. Some may have questions about the level of competition he faced as well. He’s somewhat raw, but oozes talent.

The Villanova product is an intriguing prospect. Kpassagnon’s combination of size and athleticism is sure to make scouts drool, but fit will be a question mark from several teams, including the Cardinals. If they believ they can add a little weight and keep the speed, he could make a fantastic round three pick, if he lasts that long.

Rasul Douglas could aid a secondary that struggled at times

There were a lot of positives on the Cardinals defense in 2016, but there were some untimely breakdowns as well. While Patrick Peterson was terrific again in closing down his half of the field, they were inconsistent on the other side. They gave up some big plays that cost them games in a season where just a couple of more wins would have sent them to the postseason.

At 6’2″ and 204 pounds, Rasul Douglas has the size that NFL teams love at cornerback. He plays with good speed, and a level of physicality that allows him to play one on one with any receiver. His ball skills are also a big plus. He had eight interceptions last season.

Douglas is a physical player, but sometimes is prone to misplaying the ball carrier. NFL receivers may be able to use his aggressiveness against him as well, causing him to give up the occasional big play.

The Cardinals could pick a cornerback as early as their first round pick this year. If they don’t, there are some quality options in the middle rounds, including Douglas. If they want a physical presence across from Peterson, Douglas makes a lot of sense.

Jourdan Lewis is a playmaking cornerback

Jabril Peppers got most of the attention from Michigan’s defense, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis might be the better player. On one of the nation’s best defenses, he consistently made highlight reel plays that has NFL teams looking his way.

Everything starts with Lewis’ quickness. His feet are always correctly positioned, and he rarely finds himself beaten. He’s fast enough to stay with his man down the field, and his ball skills are on par with any cornerback in the draft. His intelligence, and ability to see the play before it develops makes him a lockdown type of corner.

The biggest knock on Lewis is his size. He measured in at 5’11” and 188 pounds, but good arm length. He might be a slot cornerback only in the NFL, and the Cardinals already have Tyrann Mathieu in that spot. Lewis might be picked too high to be worth it for Arizona.

Few players, much less at cornerback, are as talented as Lewis. His combination of intelligence, quickness, and ball skills is unmatched, and he seems like a sure-fire day two pick. The Cardinals could certainly look to add cornerback help, but it will come down to whether or not they think he can play outside.

Obi Melifonwu is a safety that could shoot up draft boards

Tony Jefferson is another player that the Cardinals have to make a decision on this offseason. After a breakout season in 2016, he’s now a free agent and up for a big raise. DJ Swearinger is also at the end of his contract. A player that could be brought in to play safety is Connecticut’s Obi Melifonwu.

Standing 6’4″ and weighing in at a muscular 219 pounds, he certainly has the look of an NFL safety. He also uses his size to make solid, and sometimes jarring, tackles. He’s not just a traditional in-the-box safety either. Unlike some big-hitting safeties, he has the tools to be good in coverage as well.

Melifonwu might struggle with speed in the NFL, and could give up big plays if matched up against a receiver. The other big problem, in relation to the Cardinals, is his draft position. He’s destined to rise up draft boards, and they might not want to draft him as early as other teams.

The Cardinals secondary aims to be better in 2017 than they were last year. An intimidating safety who can also cover tight ends helps in that regard. He could wind up being a steal for somebody, no matter where he ends up getting drafted. The Cardinals are sure to at least take a look at him.

