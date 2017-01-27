Report: Teddy Bridgewater likely to miss 2017 season

Teddy Bridgewater could miss the entire 2017 season as he continues recovery from knee surgery, Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole reports.

Bridgewater, a central piece of Minnesota’s offense and building process, was injured in practice in August prior to the 2016 season, tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee while planting to throw a pass. Doctors reportedly told the team he will need at least 19 months, which would mean he misses the entire season again.

The 24-year-old former first-rounder threw for 14 touchdowns and 3,231 yards in 2015, leading Minnesota to the playoffs where they fell 10–9 to the Seahawks.

Sans Bridgewater, the Vikings acquired Sam Bradford via trade, who threw for 3,877 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions as the Vikings went 8–8.

