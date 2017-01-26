Watch ‘Tecmo Bowl’ highlights of the AFC and NFC Championship games
Here’s an entertaining way to scout some Patriots and Falcons game tape ahead of Super Bowl LI on February 5: “Tecmo Bowl” versions of the AFC and NFC Championship games. Twitter user @KyleMcVideo posted the highlights of Matt Ryan’s rushing touchdown, Ryan’s flip touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu, Tom Brady’s opening touchdown, Brady’s flea-flicker touchdown pass to Chris Hogan, LeGarrette Blount’s bulldozer run and more.
AFC Championship:
NFC Championship: