Watch ‘Tecmo Bowl’ highlights of the AFC and NFC Championship games

Brett Smiley

Here’s an entertaining way to scout some Patriots and Falcons game tape ahead of Super Bowl LI on February 5: “Tecmo Bowl” versions of the AFC and NFC Championship games. Twitter user @KyleMcVideo posted the highlights of Matt Ryan’s rushing touchdown, Ryan’s flip touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu, Tom Brady’s opening touchdown, Brady’s flea-flicker touchdown pass to Chris Hogan, LeGarrette Blount’s bulldozer run and more.

AFC Championship:

NFC Championship:

tom-brady-bill-belichick

8

gallery: 7 players and coaches with the most on the line in Super Bowl LI, ranked

USA TODAY Sports | Winslow Townson