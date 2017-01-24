TE O.J. Howard Already Starting to Climb up Draft Boards

O.J. Howard didn’t start out so high on draft boards this offseason but he is climbing now.

At the end of last season, many were intrigued with Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. At 6’6″, 250 pounds, he’s freakishly athletic, vertical leaping close to 40 inches and running a 4.6 40 last spring. That athleticism was on full display in the National Championship game last year.

But scouts weren’t too sure about is run blocking or his route running at the time. So Howard went back to Alabama for is senior year to go to work on those things. He was very high on big boards for many to start the season but would start to fall off.

He remained high on my big board as I saw that he had become a very good run blocker. His route running was also something that he clearly improved on. But somehow, he would still fall on many draft boards, even out of the first round on some of them.

He had a true freshman quarterback that was more of a runner than a passer. But Howard caught everything and showed his elite athleticism when he got a chance. And Pro Football Focus has him as the best run blocking tight end in college football this year.

So the only reason I can think of why Howard dropped is because he didn’t put up big numbers. But starting with Senior Bowl practice Tuesday, he’s on his way back up those draft boards. He showed of his improved route running and run blocking skills.

Whether it be one hand or two hands, he caught everything that came his way. And the freakish athleticism he has always had is still there and then some. Howard will likely continue to kill it this week and play well in the game at the end of it.

Then he has the NFL Scouting Combine that he will test very well in next month. And at the end of this draft process, he’ll be a Top-10 prospect on everyone’s draft board.

He’s already there on mine!

