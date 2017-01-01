Tampa Bay Buccaneers Winners and Losers Week 17

No matter how improbable the playoffs seemed at the beginning of the season the Buccaneers still had a chance entering the final game, which they won. Here are our winners and losers.

Looking back at the season there were a few games that could’ve altered the year but progress has clearly been made. For the first time in five seasons the Buccaneers will not finish in last place in the NFC South. With a win today the Bucs would be over .500 for the first time since going 10-6 in 2010 with great momentum going into the off-season.

Going against division rival Carolina with very little to play for this game was more about pride for each team. The Bucs and Panthers each fought hard in this defensive slugfest and with very few points put up the Bucs pulled out a victory with a defensive stand on a two point conversion to end the game. Finishing the season at 9-7 is a huge difference from 8-8. I’m proud of what the team accomplished but there is still work to be done. Let’s look at this week’s winners and losers for the last time this season.

Winner: Cornerback Brent Grimes

Brent Grimes had to go against a tough match-up today in Carolina’s big man Kelvin Benjamin. He came out to play in the Bucs final game of the season. He held Kelvin to very little production when on him and contained all other receivers extremely well. He also had the biggest impact play on the game breaking on a quick slant and taking it to the house for his third career pick-six.

Along with the interception he had four pass deflections with two in the end zone. The Bucs offense looked like they forgot how to play after the first drive. With all the injuries to the offense including Brate, they needed help from the defense today and Grimes came through with points. In a game with very little offensive production and turnovers were frequent and Grimes made the most of his.

Loser: Kicker Roberto Aguayo

There was a reason there weren’t a lot of points today, both kickers are to blame for today’s poor performance. Both kickers, both from FSU, missed a combined five field goals. Aguayo has struggled all season long but was starting to come out of his slump. However, today hurt what ever progress he was making. Aguayo missed two field goals today both from beyond forty yards. One of them was blocked but that still counts as a missed kick. Aguayo did not make a field goal from over 45 yards this season and is now five for twelve on the season from 40 plus.

He’s going to be the kicker next season and us Bucs fans just have to deal with it but he could be on the chopping block sooner than later. I’m hoping this guy can figure it out this off-season and become the kicker he once was at Florida State. This guy was a second round pick in case your forgot.

Winner: Safety Keith Tandy

Keith Tandy has been the best player in the secondary since becoming the full time starter after Chris Conte went down with injury. Tandy was all over the field today. He lead the team with tackles today with 12 and had two huge interceptions. He again made a huge impact for a team that wants to be a defensive force. His first interception of the day was ripped out of Corey Brown’s hands on a deep ball. His second one was on another deep ball at the end of the third quarter on a looping pass to Greg Olsen.

He shut down Greg Olsen today who only had three catches for 22 yards. Keith Tandy has made my opinion on the Buccaneers need for a new safety not as urgent but still a position to target in the off-season. Tandy deserves to be the starter going into next season and he makes the Buccaneers defense a threat each time he’s on the field.

Loser: Defenders’ Hands

In a game where the Bucs had three interceptions they easily could’ve had more today. There were three major plays that resulted in the Bucs defender almost coming down with an interception. Kwon Alexander had an easy tipped pass fall into his lap but I guess he took his eye off the ball because he couldn’t bring it all the way in.

Next was Chris Conte. Conte may have actually come down with this one but after review the officials believed he did not maintain possession. Conte actually made a great break on the ball and had a chance to bring it in. It moved a little on his way down and with the NFL rules no one knows what a catch actually is.

Third was Javien Elliot, undrafted rookie out of Florida State. Late in the game Elliott had a chance to clinch the game for Tampa. Maybe he got too excited but when the ball got to him it fell right to the ground on his way down. The Bucs had a great day on defense but it could’ve been even better if the Bucs defenders didn’t put butter on their gloves before today’s game.

Winners: Wide Receivers Adam Humphries and Mike Evans

The Bucs offense has been less than stellar this week and haven’t lived up to expectations really all season. With the roster really decimated with injuries they need as much production from every player. With the loss of Jameis Winston‘s safety blanket this week in Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries had to take on a larger role and was very successful. Outside of the second drive of the game where he tipped a pass that was intercepted “Hump” had a career day. He had ten catches for 94 yards and was the main focus for Winston with 13 targets.

He wasn’t the only receiver to have a good final week, as Mike Evans posted his twelfth touchdown on the season. In the biggest drive for the Bucs on the day he came up with the touchdown when the Bucs needed it the most. Evans had five catches for 65 yards and the lone offensive touchdown for the Bucs. Evans is a pro bowler this season but I bet you he’d rather be playing in the playoffs instead of a bus ride away in Orlando.

Loser: Buccaneers 2017 Playoff Hopes

The Bucs came into today with minuscule playoff odds but there was still a chance. With the Bucs winning against Tampa fate was not in their own hands. Unfortunately for them the Dallas Cowboys decided to take the safe rout into the bye week. With the Cowboys loss the Bucs were eliminated from playoff contention. In the early games the two other teams that needed to win won, but it was not meant to be for Tampa Bay this season.

Even if everything went their way early in the day the Bucs still needed a tie and a huge upset for a chance at a spot. While on the field the Bucs probably weren’t scoreboard watching, while they went to the locker room after the win they must’ve felt a little disappointed officially missing out on the playoffs for the tenth straight season.

This season was by no means a disappointment but there are definitely areas on this team where they need to improve. The Bucs will likely be a team to watch by the media this off-season with a winning record and the fourth most cap room in the NFL they should be very active. It was a fun run for the fans this year, but the season is now over and their next game is not until September. No matter how you look at it the Bucs are 1-0 in 2017.

