The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement with defensive coordinator Mike Smith on a contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Source: The #Bucs have agreed to an extension to keep defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Was a candidate for the #Chargers job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017

Mike Smith staying with Bucs, agrees to extension after he was on short list for HC of San Diego Bolters — Jim Corbett (@ByJimCorbett) January 13, 2017

Smith reportedly was a candidate for the Chargers’ head coaching job after Tampa improved from 26th to 15th in scoring defense last season. But he’ll remain with Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter as the two start their second year together in Tampa after two years in Atlanta, where Smith served as head coach and Koetter was his offensive coordinator.

Last offseason, the Bucs gave Koetter their vote of confidence by promoting him to head coach. This season, Tampa Bay improved from 6-10 to 9-7 and competed for a playoff spot. Now we’ll see how far this staff can take the team.