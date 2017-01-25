Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

This draft class has a number of talented pass rushers and UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley just may be one of the best.

Takkarist McKinley was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, receiving a plethora of division one offers. While he would go on to sign with UCLA, he failed to qualify academically and was forced to settle for the JUCO route. He played at Contra Costa College and dominated the competition. With his academic eligibility under control, McKinley transferred to UCLA.

Each year, McKinley seemed to improve as a pass rusher and primed during his senior campaign. Honored as an All-Pac-12 first-team defender, McKinley notched 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. His stock has certainly been on the rise and he may be drafted a lot sooner than most anticipated.

Measurables

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 265 pounds

40 yard dash: 4.63 seconds

Strengths

McKinley is a freak athlete, who possesses the strength and speed to dominate as a pass rusher. His physical traits are very appealing and when paired with his effort level and tenacity, make him an intriguing fit for both 3-4 and 4-3 defensive fronts.

He possesses an impressive burst, beating offensive tackles around the edge on a fairly consistent basis. If he does manage to be fronted, he has strong, violent hands to fight off blocks.

He is a capable bull rusher, displaying the relentlessness to push lineman out of position and drive towards the ball. He is a magnet to the ball and fights to make the play. His aggressive style of play will wear down blockers and has become the focal point of his skill set.

He works as a stand-up rusher, but can work with his hand in the ground as well. Has a solid, muscular frame with long arms that allow him to tackle with more ease. Has shown some lateral agility and keeps a strong focus on the play until the whistle.

Was a big-time playmaker on the Bruins defense, with his best game likely coming against Utah. He totaled three sacks and six tackles, demonstrating the productivity that has made him an appealing prospect.

Weaknesses

While he is a capable bull rusher and can hold up at the point of attack, he lacks the true power to be a full-time defensive end in the NFL. His smaller size (6’2”) doesn’t have much room to add weight, something that will surely need to be addressed as he acclimates himself to the league.

He is a very raw player, and while he has demonstrated flashes as a relentless pass rusher, lacks the array of moves needed to excel at the next level.

Although very athletic, lacks flexibility and will need to improve his bend in order to reach his potential. Tends to play more upright than he should and stiff in the hips.

Final Thoughts

While he is a versatile talent, he will likely make the most of his talents as a 3-4 outside linebacker. McKinley is an ascending prospect that possesses the physical traits and potential that certainly intrigues NFL scouts and GMs. His motor and relentless effort will definitely translate to the next level.

If he can improve his technique, hand placement, and how to better utilize his athleticism, he can be a very productive player at the next level. Will likely start as a situational pass rusher, with a ceiling of being a full-time OLB.

