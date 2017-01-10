Surprising 2016 season sets Miami Dolphins up for better 2017.

Although the season ended on a ‘low note’, the Dolphins success in 2016 sets the team up for an even better 2017.

For all but the most optimistic Dolphins fans, the 2016 season was expected to be a ‘rebuilding year’. With a first time head coach (Adam Gase) and defensive coordinator (Vance Joseph), the Miami Dolphins weren’t expected to improve much on the 6-10 record from the previous year heading into the season.

After starting 1-4, and getting man-handled by the Tennessee Titans, however, an amazing thing happened. Whether it was a comeback by the offense, big turnover caused by the defense or a big play on special teams; Miami began winning games. When the team won for the 9th time in 10 games, Miami found itself in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

As we all know, Miami’s season ended this past Sunday in Pittsburgh at the hands of a healthier Steelers team. But you know what? It was STILL a heck of a season and here are reasons to believe that 2017 will be even better.

(1) Returning players

Of the 14 impending free agents, only five would-be starters are among that list. (Six if you want to include LS John Denney.) The list of notable pending free agents:

Jordan Cameron – He might still be able to play in the NFL but too many injuries and too little chemistry with QB Ryan Tannehill should spell the end of his time with the Dolphins

Andre Branch – Branch had a resurgent year with Miami (5.5 sacks) and would make a good rotational DE for the team. His future with the team will come down to what kind of dollars he commands in free agency.

Jermon Bushrod – He was the most reliable RG the team has had in years but that bar wasn’t set too high. Although he’s a ‘capable’ starter, Bushrod’s age and declining skills make him expendable in Miami. He’s probably a fallback/depth option if he does return.

John Denney – Long snappers are among the most underrated players on an NFL team and Denney has been the cornerstone of the Dolphins special teams unit for 11 years. (Can you remember the last bad snap he made?) Although he’s 38 years old, Miami should strongly consider resigning him. However, you couldn’t blame the team if they decided to go younger/cheaper at the position.

Michael Thomas – A core special teams player who can play in sub-packages and start in a pinch. It would be nice to have him back but not a major loss if he leaves.

Jelani Jenkins – Three year starter for Miami who had a great 2014. The last two years, though, he has been ineffective and/or injured. Should only return at team’s price.

Dion Sims – Late bloomer at TE who has shown he can block and be a threat in the passing game. Gase’s offenses have had an affinity for 2-TE sets so Sims will be a priority to resign this offseason.

Kenny Stills – Good timing and the arrival of Adam Gase will make Stills a lot of money in the next two months. He emerged as the Dolphins deep threat and is expected to have multiple suitors (a la Rishard Matthews). Look for Miami to make an effort to sign Stills but won’t get into a bidding war with both Landry and Parker returning.

While another writer included Alonso among his “Five player contracts that need to be addressed” http://phinphanatic.com/2017/01/09/miami-dolphins-five-player-contracts-need-addressed/4/ I don’t count Alonso because he is a restricted free agent so he will be here next year.

(2) Cap Room/Free agents

As of 1/10/17, the Miami Dolphins have just shy of $15M of cap room carrying over to 2017.* That figure is the 7th most in the NFL and more than any team that made the playoffs.

When added to the $15M the team saves with the likely release of DE Mario Williams, DE Dion Jordan, LB, Koa Misi and DT Earl Mitchell and the team will have over $30M to spend in free agency.

Finally, don’t discount the effect that this season’s playoff appearance will have on available free agents. In the recent past, Miami has had to overpay veterans to sign with Miami. Add the team’s success, lack of front office dysfunction, warm weather and no state income tax together and Miami now becomes a top 10 free agent destination.

*Cap figure is $14,899,982 according to www.sportrac.com

(3) Chemistry

Continuity is an important factor when it comes to having success in the NFL. Next season will mark the team’s second year in Adam Gase’s offense. Fans saw the improvement in QB Ryan Tannehill, and the rest of the offense, as the season went on. There is no reason to expect it to take a step back in 2017.

On defense, there is some cause for concern as DC Vance Joseph is scheduled to take coaching interviews with teams over the next couple weeks. Given the fact that he has only one year of experience as a coordinator on his resume, it would be hard to believe Joseph will get a head coaching job is first time on the market. Even if Joseph does leave, linebackers coach Matt Burke is highly regarded by the team and would minimize the transition on the defensive side of the ball.

(4) Return of injured players

This season was good to Miami in many ways. They established a good coaching foundation, showed resiliency in game-after-game and took some major steps forward as an organization.

One area where Miami wasn’t ‘blessed’ was on the injury front. Miami lost several starters for large chunks of the season and were pretty beat up by the end of the year.

With a new year, though, comes a clean slate. The healthy return of players like C Mike Pouncey, QB Tannehill, SS Rashad Jones and FS Isa Abdul Quddus will help raise the talent level of the team for 2017.

(5) Playoff experience

Don’t underestimate the value that comes with getting a playoff game under your belt. Miami’s players went into the 2016 playoffs with the least amount of playoff experience of any team in the postseason.

Despite what you will hear from the coaches and players, I believe there was a part of this Dolphins team that was overwhelmed by the experience. Whether it was the atmosphere or something simpler (like dealing with getting tickets for family and friends), if Miami returns next year, expect a much better showing from the team now that they know what to expect.

Summary

The 2017 Dolphins will be returning 2/3 of last year’s starters (including multiple starters returning from injury) and have plenty of cap room to upgrade the depth/competition on the roster. They will have another year under the guidance of Adam Gase and the team got some much-needed playoff experience. Not bad for a team that was expected to finish with 6 or 7 wins, right?

This article originally appeared on