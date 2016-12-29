Surging Packers face Lions with NFC North on the line

GREEN BAY (9-6) at DETROIT (9-6)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Packers by 3 +

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Packers 8-6-1; Lions 7-7-1

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 99-68-7

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Lions 34-27, Sept. 25

LAST WEEK – Packers beat Vikings 38-25; Lions lost to Cowboys 42-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Packers No. 8, Lions No. 11

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (20), PASS (8)

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (9), PASS (29)

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (30), PASS (14)

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (17), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Winner captures NFC North and loser would miss playoffs entirely if Washington beats New York Giants earlier Sunday. … Lions have not won division title since taking NFC Central in 1993. Detroit had chance to win NFC North two seasons ago but lost at Green Bay in regular-season finale. … Packers won last season’s meeting in Detroit 27-23 on 61-yard desperation pass from Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers with no time left. … Rodgers has thrown for 14 TDs and no interceptions in last six games, with passer rating of 118.8. … Rodgers has thrown for 36 TDs this season, most in NFL. If he throws for four TDs against Lions, he would become fourth QB with 40 TD passes in multiple seasons, joining Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Rodgers did it previously in 2011. … Packers have five straight victories, longest active winning streak in NFC. Before streak began, Green Bay allowed at least 30 points in five of previous six games. … Green Bay WR Jordy Nelson has 91 catches for 1,191 yards and league-leading 14 TDs. He can become fifth player in NFL history to reach 100 catches, 1,200 yards receiving and 15 TD catches in season, joining Cris Carter, Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss. … Detroit’s Matthew Stafford needs 20 yards passing for sixth consecutive season with at least 4,000. … Lions RB Zach Zenner had career-high 67 yards rushing against Dallas. … Detroit S Glover Quin has 16 INTs since 2013, most at his position in NFC. … Lions had first 11 games decided by seven points or fewer, but only one since then have been within that margin. Fantasy Tip: Lions WR Marvin Jones had six catches for 205 yards and two TDs at Green Bay earlier this season.

