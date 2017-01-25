13 things your Super Bowl LI party needs

Make Super Bowl LI, Super Bowl LIT.

Can you smell that Astroturf? That means it's time again for the best Sunday of the entire year! Stock up on chips, gather your loved ones near: it's time for the Super Bowl.

Thanks to Lady Gaga's hugely anticipated halftime show and the big match-up between the Patriots and the Falcons, this Super Bowl has the potential to be the best one yet, which means you owe it an equally incredible watching party. Whether your squad is full of hardcore ballers or you're all just super fans of queso dips, we're prepared to make sure your party doesn't fumble.

Read on for 13 party picks that will make you an insta-MVP. Better get that touchdown celebration dance ready…



BLACK LEATHER FOOTBALL

High-fashion football FTW! If you're going to own a football, why not own the chicest one ever made?

Kenneth Cole available at shopspring.com | $175



BEER JELLY

Need an easy, crowd-pleasing app? Grab a crusty baguette and this small batch jelly infused with craft beers. Done.

Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com | $30



MAKE-YOUR-OWN HOT SAUCE KIT

Your famous wings will be made way better with some homemade hot sauce.

Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com | $35



DELUXE ELECTRIC FOOTBALL GAME

A throwback game that'll keep the kids quiet during the big plays. (Don't worry: You can take over during half time.)

tudor available at shop.nordstrom.com | $54



TEXAS BBQ PLATTER

The hardest part of a Super Bowl party is cooking, so skip the stress and order this massive Texas BBQ platter that's as delicious as Tom Brady is handsome. The grill-lovers' order includes two smoked chickens, 3 lbs. smoked sausage, 4 lbs. pork ribs, and a jar of Texas BBQ sauce.

Available at neimanmarcus.com | $196



NFL SUPER BOWL COLLECTION I-XLVI

Relive 45 hours of Super Bowl history … or just cue up your team's highlights to get pumped.

NFL available at Amazon.com | $82



BEANBAG TOSS

Pre-game the right way with this portable football-themed bean bag toss (aka cornhole by our Midwestern friends).

Picnic Time available at shop.nordstrom.com | $100



INSTA-CHILL BEER GLASSES

Warm beer is just about the biggest Super Bowl party foul you can commit. Luckily, this freezable glass chills beer INSTANTLY (literally!). Bonus: Its silicone sleeve keeps your hands from getting too cold and acts as a no-slip bottom.

Rabbit available at Amazon.com | $35 for two



ENGRAVED APPETIZER SERVING TRAY

Rep your team, starting with the appetizers. (We ironically chose the Jets for this photo.)

Picnic Time available at shop.nordstrom.com | $55



OFFICIAL SUPER BOWL LI REPLICA FOOTBALL

Have a pre-Super Bowl game of catch with an *official* game replica football. Yep, this is as close to catching a pass from Aaron Rodgers as you're going to get.

NFL available at nflshop.com | $180

To see more must-haves for your 2017 Super Bowl LI party, click here.

This article originally appeared on