This word cloud proves how boring Super Bowl Opening Night really was

Super Bowl Opening Night was very boring.

Nothing much happened outside of Cooper Manning wearing a funny suit and the creepy Tom Brady mask guy showing up again.

If you were wondering what exactly was said as the players and coaches from the Falcons and Patriots addressed the media ahead of their Super Bowl meeting, this word cloud shows you the most popular topics of the night.

In total, 69,869 words were spoken (including the questions contained in the official transcripts on the NFL's website). Of those 69,869 words, the word “game” was among the most often uttered with 374 mentions. Similarly fascinating words such as “great” (337), “play” (308), “guys” (345) and “good” (240) were also popular. “Super” edged “bowl” with 238 mentions to 227. “That's” (194) was also a very common choice.

You'd think when narrowing the search to longer words the results would get a little more creative, but try not to be too disappointed. Shockingly, “football” (175) led the words with eight characters or more, followed by “Patriots,” “opportunity,” “experience” and “quarterback.”

Oddly enough, “Cleveland” earned 22 mentions despite neither team hailing from the city.

Take a look below at the graphic representation of the most commonly spoken words of the night.

Feel like you have a sense of how the players are feeling about the big game after looking at the most common words they said? Me either.

– Erin Flynn

