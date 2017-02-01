Super Bowl odds: Prop bets on the national anthem, halftime show and more

It is over before you know it, but wagering on the coin toss remains one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets to be found at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

A true gimmick bet with a 50-50 chance of landing on each side, the coin toss continues to garner a lot of public interest—for those looking for an edge, a few trends might surprise you with Super Bowl LI’s participants.

The AFC champion Patriots lost the coin toss in each of their first four Super Bowl wins. The good news for New England is that the NFC team has won 17 of the previous 19 coin tosses at the Super Bowl. Five of the past eight flips have landed heads, cutting the all-time Super Bowl lead for tails to 26–24.

Other popular Super Bowl prop bets that do not involve any action on the field involve the national anthem and the halftime show. Country music star Luke Bryan is expected to take longer than the average time of the past 11 anthems (a little under two minutes) to finish.

The over/under for Bryan’s rendition is 2:15, and he is not expected to forget or omit a word, with “NO” a heavy favorite in that prop at -700 (bet $700 to win $100). Those bettors who believe he will mess up during the anthem can get +400 (bet $100 to win $400).

Then there’s the halftime show, featuring Lady Gaga. “Born This Way” (+225) and “Bad Romance” (+250) are the leading contenders to be Gaga's first song of halftime, followed by “Edge of Glory” (+600), “Poker Face” (+1000), and “Just Dance” (+1000). However, the unpredictable performer also has odds of just +110 to perform any other song first.

As for her often-changing hair color: Oddsmakers are betting that Gaga will start as a blonde though, with a high price of -500.

This article originally appeared on