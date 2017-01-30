How to watch Super Bowl Media Day: Event time, live stream, TV coverage

Super Bowl LI Media Day will kick off the biggest week in football. Last year, the league pushed the players’ annual meeting with the media back to Monday, and moved it into primetime to allow it to serve as “Super Bowl Opening Night.”

Media Day will take place on Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Patriots and Falcons will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

How to watch

Details for Monday night’s Media Day can be found below.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Media Day can be live streamed here.

TV Coverage: NFL Network

