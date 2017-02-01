Madden ’17 simulation forecasts a nail-biter in Super Bowl LI

EA SPORTS has run its official “Madden NFL 17” Super Bowl LI simulation and the winner is … the favored the New England Patriots in a closely contested game that comes down to the wire. Madden has been pretty darn accurate since beginning its simulations 14 years ago, posting a 9-4 record. The game also predicted the exact score in the Patriots’ thrilling/stunning 28-24 win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX (thanks to Malcolm Butler, among other players).

Check out the end of the simulated game in the video above. Some more game highlights via EA Sports:

Both Falcons running backs score first half TDs (Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman)

The Patriots defense holds the high-octane Falcons offense to zero points in the third quarter

The Patriots secure the win with a late 4th quarter TD from Tom Brady to Julian Edelman

Tom Brady is named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time and becomes the only QB to ever win five Super Bowls

But that’s why they play the games! The Patriots are currently three-point favorites at Vegas sports books, so if Madden is right, the game would push against the spread. Govern yourselves accordingly.