How to watch Super Bowl LI, Patriots vs. Falcons: time, TV, streaming, odds

Super Bowl LI Opening Night is officially in the books as both the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots fielded questions from reporters and met on the big stage in Houston for the first time. All the players were relatively buttoned up with no bulletin-board material provided by either side, and it’s a testament to how focused both teams are. The big game is mere days away as just a few practices and media sessions stand between now and kickoff.

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons: Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX) – Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Odds: New England Patriots (-3). Over/Under: 58.5

Pregame coverage on FOX Sports

Road to the Super Bowl: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

An inside look at the best teams and moments from the 2016 NFL season with exclusive footage and mic’d-up players.

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate the day’s hottest sports topics, previewing the big game from Houston.

FOX Super Bowl Kickoff: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Analysts Colin Cowherd, Dave Wannstedt and Charles Tillman get you ready for the Super Bowl with host Charissa Thompson, analyzing matchups and predicting the biggest game of the year.

FOX Super Bowl Pregame: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

A Super Bowl-edition of the No. 1 NFL pregame show, featuring co-hosts Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee, as well as analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. NFL Insider Jay Glazer also joins the show for the latest news and scoops from around the NFL, while Mike Pereira provides insight as a rules analyst.