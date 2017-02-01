Watch Cris Carter give a young wide receiver an amazing 60-second lesson

When Cris Carter isn’t busy with his current role as an NFL Insider here at FOX Sports, he apparently spends his free time teaching the next generation of professional wide receivers.

Shortly before Carter joined FS1’s Garbage Time with Katie Nolan, our cameras caught him giving a lesson to a young man from North Forest High School in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO):

Before the show @criscarter80 shows a young fan how to be a better WR, then something really special happens. pic.twitter.com/04rPLI779a — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 1, 2017

A quick survey of our newsroom revealed just one writer or editor who could approach C.C.’s extension from his forefinger to his thumb, which means we have at least one colleague who picked the wrong career. Sorry, Dan.

