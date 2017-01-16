Super Bowl LI: Cowboys Playoff Elimination Causes a Drop in Ticket Price

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Division game thriller, but the loss has caused Super Bowl LI tickets to drop in price.

So maybe the Dallas Cowboys actually do have a major command of the Super Bowl market after all.

If ticket prices to Super Bowl LI in Houston’s NRG Stadium have anything to say about it, the Cowboys do.

Of course, Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs during the NFC Division game versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. And this put a close to the Cowboys’ 13-3 regular-season record and the hype surrounding rookie phenoms Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

And it seems as if the Super Bowl will be a little less enticing without Dallas potentially in it.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Super Bowl LI ticket prices suffered a notable drop when the Cowboys were eliminated.

He broke it down, citing information from Stubhub.com:

Before Sunday’s game, the cheapest ticket to Super Bowl LI on StubHub was $4,195. Shortly after the Cowboys lost, 34-31, on a field goal as time ran out, the get in price was down 20 percent to $3,349. Tickets in the lower end zone dropped 18 percent down to $4,307. Ticket brokers had already been benefiting from people speculating that the Cowboys would make their first Super Bowl in 21 years and in nearby Houston no less.

It makes sense, given the proximity of NRG Stadium to Dallas — certainly closer than any of the other remaining teams in contention.

While teams like the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers have strong and well-traveled fan bases, one could have easily assumed tickets to Super Bowl LI would have been highly sought after had the Cowboys advanced.

But they won’t. And the value has decreased.

And that could be a good thing for the rest of you wanting to see a Super Bowl at a relatively cheaper price.

