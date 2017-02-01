Super Bowl LI: 5 Former 49ers Playing in Sunday’s Showdown in Houston

Super Bowl LI is this Sunday. And while the San Francisco 49ers couldn’t be further from a Lombardi Trophy, they do have some former players suiting up for either the New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons. Here are five of these ex-Niners players.

The San Francisco 49ers may be gunning for a Super Bowl, but it’s a goal that is going to have to wait a while.

Instead, the Niners and their fans will sit back and watch the Atlanta Falcons square off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI this Sunday from Houston’s NRG Stadium. Of course, fans of the red and gold will have vested interest, aside from this being the biggest showdown of the year.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is all but likely going to land San Francisco’s head coaching gig once the game is over. All that needs to happen is the official announcement.

But there’s a bit more to the story than just Shanahan (even though that’s a pretty big tale in of itself).

The 49ers have a few representatives in the big game as well. Some of these former Niners may be a bit hard to remember, but a few might be easy to recall.

So let’s take a look at which ex-49ers players will be donning either Falcons or Pats gear this Sunday in Houston.

Offensive Guard Blake Muir

Signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2016

Rookie offensive guard Blake Muir won’t actually be playing for the Falcons in the Super Bowl, barring some crazy circumstances. But he’ll at least be on the sidelines cheering on his Atlanta teammates.

The Niners originally signed Muir as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor after the 2016 NFL Draft.

He didn’t stick on though, which led to his release. Atlanta signed the Australian to their own practice squad early November.

While Muir will have zero impact in the Super Bowl’s outcome, it is pretty cool for him to think he went from a 49ers squad that finished 2-14 to a Falcons team representing the NFC in football’s ultimate championship.

Wide Receiver DeAndrew White

Signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2015

Remember when Oakland Raiders standout, and former Alabama teammate, Amari Cooper said wide receiver DeAndrew White would make the 49ers roster for the 2015 season?

White never made regular contributions as a receiver and only managed to appear in four games, primarily on special teams.

He returned to the Niners for training camp in 2016 but didn’t survive the final wave of roster cuts and was released in early September.

On the 16th of that month, the Patriots signed white to their practice squad. He’s been there ever since.

Linebacker Philip Wheeler

Signed by the 49ers as a free agent in 2015

San Francisco needed linebacker reinforcements prior to the 2015 season, and the team hoped for one in veteran linebacker Philip Wheeler, signing him to a one-year deal in April of that year.

Wheeler, who had bounced around the league quite a bit before, missed the majority of training camp. This certainly hurt his chances of making the 53-man roster, and the Niners eventually parted ways with him prior to the regular season.

The Falcons signed Wheeler later in October, and he’s been in Atlanta ever since.

Primarily a special teams contributor, Wheeler managed 17 tackles for the Falcons defense over the course of 2016.

Wide Receiver Chris Hogan

Signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2011

All one needed to do was watch Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan tear up the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns during the AFC Championship game to determine how Pats head coach Bill Belichick can turn seemingly nothing players into stars.

And to think the Niners could have had a gem.

Yes, San Francisco initially signed Hogan as an undrafted free agent in 2011. And the 49ers let him go after training camp.

It still resonates with Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee (h/t Daniel Mano of the San Jose Mercury News).

This was 2011, and the 49ers definitely had a spot on their roster for an undrafted wideout. Throughout the course of training camp, this one guy keeps making big plays. It was Chris Hogan, and everybody who was watching those practices thought you could pencil this guy (Hogan) for making the 53-man roster, he’s gonna be a great story.

Well, Hogan has turned into a great story. Just not with the Niners. San Francisco elected to keep wideout Joe Hastings instead.

Who? Exactly.

Safety Dashon Goldson

Drafted by the 49ers in Round 4 of the 2007 NFL Draft

Perhaps the most notable of ex-49ers players appearing in Super Bowl LI will be veteran safety Dashon Goldson, although he’s more of a reserve for the Falcons than anything else.

Goldson gained notoriety with the Niners in 2011 and 2012, seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl and even earned first-team All-Pro accolades in San Francisco’s last Super Bowl appearance.

Yet Goldson was a free agent in 2013 and was going to command a hefty amount of money. The 49ers didn’t want to open up their pocketbooks, drafting safety Eric Reid as his replacement that year, and Goldson went on to sign a five-year, $41.25 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that season.

His play with the Bucs never equaled what the Niners got out of him though, and Tampa Bay traded him to the Washington Redskins prior to the 2015 season. The Redskins released him a year later.

Atlanta picked him up for 2016, released him shortly thereafter, and re-signed him again to finish out the year.

