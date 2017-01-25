Sports Illustrated’s 50 Super Bowl stories

The final paragraph of Sports Illustrated’s first Super Bowl game story (Jan. 23, 1967 issue) delivers a sentiment that neatly encapsulates football’s dominant force at the dawn of the Super Bowl era: “The Packers, as was clearly evident on Sunday, always do just what Vincent Lombardi wants them to do.”

The first paragraph of Sports Illustrated’s most recent Super Bowl game story (Feb. 15-22, 2016 issue) depicts a scene that reflects how the game’s current dominant forces thrive in a more progressive landscape, as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller asks, “What happened to my pants?”

In the last 50 years, the Super Bowl has evolved from a measuring stick game between rival leagues into the biggest sports and pop culture event in the United States, and SI’s game stories from every matchup live on as historical postcards reflecting how we felt at the time about the sport’s biggest heroes, plays and personalities. Thanks to the SI Vault, you can now revisit every memorable moment of every Super Bowl as it originally appeared in the pages of SI, from Don Shula’s undefeated Dolphins to the heyday of the Steel Curtain to The Helmet Catch.

Click on each game below to read SI’s 50 Super Bowl feature stories from 1967 to 2016, written by Tex Maule, Dan Jenkins, Paul Zimmerman, Rick Telander, Michael Silver, Tim Layden, Damon Hack, Lee Jenkins, Peter King, S.L. Price and Greg Bishop. (Note: The dates under each game reflect the SI issue each story appeared in.)

Super Bowl 50
Feb 9, 2016
Super Bowl XLIX
Feb 9, 2015
Super Bowl XLVIII
Feb 10, 2014
Super Bowl XLVII
Feb 11, 2013
Super Bowl XLVI
Feb 13, 2012
Super Bowl XLV
Feb 14, 2011
Super Bowl XLIV
Feb 15, 2010
Super Bowl XLIII
Feb 9, 2009
Super Bowl XLII
Feb 11, 2008
Super Bowl XLI
Feb 12, 2007
Super Bowl XL
Feb 13, 2006
Super Bowl XXXIX
Feb 14, 2005
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Feb 9, 2004
Super Bowl XXXVII
Feb 3, 2003
Super Bowl XXXVI
Feb 11, 2002
Super Bowl XXXV
Feb 5, 2001
Super Bowl XXXIV
Feb 7, 2000
Super Bowl XXXIII
Feb 8, 1999
Super Bowl XXXII
Feb 2, 1998
Super Bowl XXXI
Feb 3, 1997
Super Bowl XXX
Feb 5, 1996
Super Bowl XXIX
Feb 5, 1995
Super Bowl XXVIII
Feb 7, 1994
Super Bowl XXVII
Feb 8, 1993
Super Bowl XXVI
Feb 3, 1992
Super Bowl XXV
Feb 4, 1991
Super Bowl XXIV
Feb 5, 1990
Super Bowl XXIII
Jan 30, 1989
Super Bowl XXII
Feb 8, 1988
Super Bowl XXI
Feb 2, 1987
Super Bowl XX
Feb 3, 1986
Super Bowl XIX
Jan 28, 1985
Super Bowl XVIII
Jan 30, 1984
Super Bowl XVII
Feb 7, 1983
Super Bowl XVI
Feb 1, 1982
Super Bowl XV
Feb 2, 1981
Super Bowl XIV
Jan 28, 1980
Super Bowl XIII
Jan 29, 1979
Super Bowl XII
Jan 23, 1978
Super Bowl XI
Jan 17, 1977
Super Bowl X
Jan 26, 1976
Super Bowl IX
Jan 20, 1975
Super Bowl VIII
Jan 21, 1974
Super Bowl VII
Jan 22, 1973
Super Bowl VI
Jan 24, 1972
Super Bowl V
Jan 25, 1971
Super Bowl IV
Jan 20, 1969
Super Bowl III
Jan 20, 1969
Super Bowl II
Jan 22, 19687
Super Bowl I
Jan 23, 1967

