Sports Illustrated’s 50 Super Bowl stories

The final paragraph of Sports Illustrated’s first Super Bowl game story (Jan. 23, 1967 issue) delivers a sentiment that neatly encapsulates football’s dominant force at the dawn of the Super Bowl era: “The Packers, as was clearly evident on Sunday, always do just what Vincent Lombardi wants them to do.”

The first paragraph of Sports Illustrated’s most recent Super Bowl game story (Feb. 15-22, 2016 issue) depicts a scene that reflects how the game’s current dominant forces thrive in a more progressive landscape, as Super Bowl MVP Von Miller asks, “What happened to my pants?”

In the last 50 years, the Super Bowl has evolved from a measuring stick game between rival leagues into the biggest sports and pop culture event in the United States, and SI’s game stories from every matchup live on as historical postcards reflecting how we felt at the time about the sport’s biggest heroes, plays and personalities. Thanks to the SI Vault, you can now revisit every memorable moment of every Super Bowl as it originally appeared in the pages of SI, from Don Shula’s undefeated Dolphins to the heyday of the Steel Curtain to The Helmet Catch.

Click on each game below to read SI’s 50 Super Bowl feature stories from 1967 to 2016, written by Tex Maule, Dan Jenkins, Paul Zimmerman, Rick Telander, Michael Silver, Tim Layden, Damon Hack, Lee Jenkins, Peter King, S.L. Price and Greg Bishop. (Note: The dates under each game reflect the SI issue each story appeared in.)

Super Bowl 50 Super Bowl XLIX Super Bowl XLVIII Super Bowl XLVII Super Bowl XLVI Super Bowl XLV Super Bowl XLIV Super Bowl XLIII Super Bowl XLII Super Bowl XLI Super Bowl XL Super Bowl XXXIX Super Bowl XXXVIII Super Bowl XXXVII Super Bowl XXXVI Super Bowl XXXV Super Bowl XXXIV Super Bowl XXXIII Super Bowl XXXII Super Bowl XXXI Super Bowl XXX Super Bowl XXIX Super Bowl XXVIII Super Bowl XXVII Super Bowl XXVI Super Bowl XXV Super Bowl XXIV Super Bowl XXIII Super Bowl XXII Super Bowl XXI Super Bowl XX Super Bowl XIX Super Bowl XVIII Super Bowl XVII Super Bowl XVI Super Bowl XV Super Bowl XIV Super Bowl XIII Super Bowl XII Super Bowl XI Super Bowl X Super Bowl IX Super Bowl VIII Super Bowl VII Super Bowl VI Super Bowl V Super Bowl IV Super Bowl III Super Bowl II Super Bowl I

