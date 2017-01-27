Super Bowl 51: Which Running Backs Hold the Edge?

Both the Patriots and Falcons have terrific running backs, but which group gives their team the Super Bowl 51 edge?

As the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons prepare for Super Bowl 51, a great deal of the focus has been given to the receiving groups on both teams. While names such as Julio Jones, Julian Edelman and more are very intriguing, many appear to be overlooking a matchup of two extremely talented running backs groups.

The Patriots feature Dion Lewis, LeGarrette Blount, James White and fullback James Devlin while the Falcons have Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and fullback Patrick DiMarco. Both groups feature powerful runners and talented receivers and All-Pro caliber fullbacks. Which group gives their team the edge? Which group can help their team hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

To answer that question, we must break down the strengths of each group.

Both teams feature top-10 regular season rushing attacks. The Patriots finished seventh in the NFL with 117 yards per game while the Falcons finished fifth with 120.5 yards per game. The Falcons were much more effective on a per-carry basis, however, out-gaining the Patriots at a 4.6 yards per carry to 3.9 yards per carry clip. The Falcons also rushed for one more touchdown than the Patriots, finishing with 20 to the Patriots’ 19. As an overall unit, advantage Falcons.

Both teams leaned heavily on a feature back this season with Blount carrying the load for the Patriots and Freeman for the Falcons. They both finished in the top 10 in rushing, Blount finished eighth in the NFL with 1,161 yards while Freeman finished ninth, just 82 yards behind Blount. Freeman did that in 72 fewer carries, out-gaining Blount on a 4.8 to 3.9 yards per carry average. Blount did have an 18 to 11 advantage in touchdowns on the season—leading the league in rushing touchdowns. Freeman was far more explosive in the passing game, but going between the tackles, Blount gets a slight edge.

Both teams also feature lethal passing attacks out of the backfield. Freeman and Coleman combined to grab 85 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns. Coleman averaged a staggering 13.6 yards per reception as a running back, the top mark for running backs in the NFL. The two often went overlooked with Matt Ryan and his receivers dominating defenses, but have become a pivotal par of the Atlanta offense.

The Patriots also used their running backs as a big part of the passing game – especially James White early in the season.With Lewis on the shelf to start the year, White finished with 60 receptions and all five receiving touchdowns for the Patriots. Once Lewis returned, White’s role reduced. This did not lead to a big uptake in passing, however, as Lewis hauled in only 17 receptions and no touchdowns. Advantage, once again, goes to Atlanta.

Both teams utilize the fullback more than nearly any other team in the league. Both DiMarco and Devlin are used sparsely in the actual offense, but both are extremely strong blockers. Moreover, both helped lead their teams and lead backs to top-10 finishes. So this one is a wash.

While both teams are going to rely heavily on their running backs in Super Bowl 51, the Falcons gain a slight edge over the Patriots with running backs. Freeman and Coleman slightly take the advantage over Blount, Lewis and White, and could be a major factor if the Falcons are going to try to upset the Patriots for their first Lombardi Trophy.

