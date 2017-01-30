Super Bowl 51: Vegas odds and betting guide

The New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Here are the betting odds for the game.

It’s Super Bowl week. There are only two teams left vying for the Lombardi Trophy. Representing the AFC will be the New England Patriots, who will be playing in the seventh Super Bowl of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era. This is the ninth appearance in franchise history. Representing the NFC will be the Atlanta Falcons. This is the second trip to the Super Bowl in Falcons franchise history.

This game has the potential to be one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent memory. Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in the NFL. The Falcons have one of the top 10 highest scoring offenses in NFL history. New England has the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL. Can the Patriots contain the vaunted Falcons’ offense?

Here are the betting odds to know with regards to Super Bowl LI:

Odds

Point Spread: New England -3

Moneylines: New England -145, Atlanta +145

Over/Under: 58.5

According to OddsShark.com, the Patriots will be laying three points to the Falcons at neutral site NRG Stadium in Houston. The associated moneylines for this game are New England -145 and Atlanta +145. This game’s over/under comes in at 58.5 combined points.

As of Sunday, Jan. 29, 60 percent of bets are on the Patriots at -3, with 40 percent on Atlanta +3. 61 percent of bets are on the over of 58.5, while only 39 percent of bets are siding with the under.

Here are the trends to know with regards to the Falcons: 1. Atlanta is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games. 2. The Falcons are 5-0 in their last five games. 3. The point total has gone over in all of Atlanta’s last five games. 4.) Atlanta is 12-6 against the spread this season and 13-5 straight up.

Here are the trends to know with regards to the Patriots: 1. New England is 5-0 straight up and against the spread in its last five games. 2. The point total has gone over in four of the Patriots’ last six games. 3. New England is 13-5 against the spread and 16-2 straight up this season.

The magic number for this game is 30. It is significant because of the Falcons score at least 30 points, their chances of winning go through the roof. Should Atlanta be held under 30 points, the Falcons become a marginal team. Therefore, the correct parlays for this game would be Atlanta and the over for sure and probably New England with the under.

