Super Bowl 51: The epic battle of Matt Ryan vs Tom Brady

Super Bowl 51 promises to be a great one as Matt Ryan and Tom Brady will prepare for what should be an epic battle. Who will ultimately leave this game victorious?

After Tom Brady and Matt Ryan dominated their first two rounds in the 2017 NFL Playoffs, both the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots prepare to face off in Super Bowl 51. The Falcons high-powered offense face off against a very talented Patriots defense. Another storyline for this game is the epic battle that awaits both quarterbacks looking to play up to the level of being named Super Bowl MVP.

Ryan will be able to finally close his case if he’s an elite quarterback or not. If he wins it all, he would have cemented himself among the best to play at the position. Before this year’s massive success, he had a record of 1-3 in playoff appearances which is nothing to brag about. He has had a different mindset to this season and has had an incredible year. His stats this season have doubled in touchdowns and his quarterback rating has tripled than what it normally was.

With Kyle Shanahan becoming the offensive coordinator, he has helped Ryan develop his game tremendously and feel comfortable in every aspect of the game. He converted the offense into being a top 10 in most offensive categories in the NFL. They are able to balance the offense to where they have been very dynamic in the running and passing game. Ryan’s regular season stats this year were 38 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and 4,944 yards in total passing yards.

At the other side of the spectrum, his opponent in Brady is back in familiar territory. Brady is heading into yet another Super Bowl and will look to win his fifth championship in his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. No one knew of what the season would be like when Brady was suspended from the NFL. Brady, once he came back, was out to prove others wrong and has had a fantastic season. Even though he didn’t play for a full year, Brady’s numbers were better than what he normally puts up.

Brady has not had a fully healthy team on offense but he has managed to have the players fill the shoes for the normal starters. He had the lowest number of interceptions with only giving up two which is very difficult to do throughout the entire season. The only numbers that are low were his passing yards which ended at 3,554. He has controlled the time clock very well which he will need to do against a Falcons defense that has been dominant in the playoffs.

Josh McDaniels has been phenomenal when it comes to turning the Patriots offense into an efficient unit as they can score at will. Brady has been able to have consistent results since McDaniels gets everyone involved and turns pretty much anyone into legitimate threats.

This year’s Super Bowl will have a lot of storylines to the game and you wonder what will transpire once all is said and done. One thing is for sure, expect to see an incredible matchup between Ryan and Brady. At the end, it’s Ryan’s biggest moment to silence his critics once and for all while Brady is going to give everything he’s got to add another championship to his legacy. May the best man win.

