Super Bowl 51: Prop bets pool sheet

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will play in Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Here are the 400 prop bets associated with the game in Houston.

Super Bowl LI is shaping up to be one for the ages. The game will be between the AFC Champion New England Patriots and the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons.

This will be the ninth trip to the Super Bowl for the Patriots, the most in NFL history. It’s their seventh trip during the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era (2001-present).

Atlanta will be playing in only its second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Falcons last reached the Super Bowl in 1998, losing to the Denver Broncos in Miami. While New England has nine appearances, Atlanta has only nine playoff wins all-time.

While many people will be betting on the normal things like point spread, moneylines or the popular score over/under, there are 400 unique prop bets associated with Super Bowl LI. Here’s a printable list of the prop bets via ESPN.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook put together this list of Super Bowl 51 prop bets. They’ll officially be open for public betting on Thursday morning before the big game in Houston.

Some of the bets include the always popular coin toss (heads or tails), who scores first (New England or Atlanta), and who will win Super Bowl MVP (name your Falcon or Patriot).

Then there are a few cool deep dive bets to keep an eye on. They vary anywhere from points Washington Wizards point guard John Wall scores against the New Orleans Pelicans versus the distance of Matt Ryan’s first touchdown pass (over/under) to Tiger Woods’ four-round score in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic versus the number of passing yards Tom Brady will throw on Sunday.

There are even long term bets to be placed on the NHL expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who begin play in 2017-18. Of the 400 prop bets put together by Westgate, there’s something there to tickle the fancy of any gambler.

