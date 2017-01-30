Super Bowl 51: New England Patriots’ 3 Greatest Strengths

The New England Patriots have been dominant, but these three areas are where they shine the most heading into Super Bowl 51.

Once Tom Brady returned from his unjust four-game suspension, the New England Patriots were the most dominant team in football, racking up an 11-1 record under the former sixth-round pick. Now they make their way to Super Bowl 51, looking to get their ultimately revenge on Roger Goodell—and of course another ring.

The Patriots have built the greatest dynasty in the history of the NFL, and it would be easy to say that their two biggest strengths are Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, period. Saying this is unfair to the receivers and offensive linemen around Brady who have played at a high level this season, and it would also fail to acknowledge the excellence of coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels.

After being bounced out of the AFC Championship game in the previous postseason after an abhorrent display by their offensive line against the Denver Broncos scary pass rush, the Patriots have turned their line around by 180 degrees. In 2015, the Patriots offense was decimated by injuries, and they had a difficult time overcoming them.

This season, the line and their depth at both wide receiver and tight end are strengths. The Patriots seem to turn their biggest weaknesses into bragging points every year, and that’s a statement that rings true when talking about the most underrated of their three biggest strengths.

3. Defensive Back Play

When the New England Patriots made the Super Bowl in the 2011 season, they had a laughable secondary. None of their starting safeties were remotely worth mentioning, Devin McCourty clearly regressed after an exceptional rookie campaign at cornerback, and injuries forced Julian Edelman to play defense in the AFC Championship game.

A year later, the Patriots lost in the AFC Championship Game, but they did improve at cornerback by trading for Aqib Talib. Two years later, the Patriots won the Super Bowl with Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner starting at corner in front of an elite safety trio comprised of Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, and McCourty. In that game, Malcolm Butler became a rising star.

Today, the Patriots secondary is as strong as it has ever been over the last five years. New England has faced some of the worst quarterbacks this league has to offer, but that shouldn’t take away from the work McCourty, Butler, and former Rutgers sleeper Logan Ryan have done in the defensive backfield.

Those three players are legitimately three of the best defensive backs in the league today. Ryan makes timely plays on the ball and has more than outplayed his draft stock, Butler keeps getting better and is a sure-fire elite corner, and McCourty is easily one of the best five safeties in the NFL today. McCourty deserves the most praise, because he is the bedrock of this defense as an astute coverage safety, safe tackler, and stoic leader.

The Patriots—and this may surprise you—led the league with just 15.6 points per game allowed. Their run defense is solid, but most of that success is due to a pass defense that allows just 6.0 net yards per pass attempt.

Bill Belichick placed a high degree of faith in his secondary by trading Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins in 2016. The Patriots pass rush has produced just one player with more than five sacks, Trey Flowers, so it has been the defensive backfield doing most of the work for one of the NFL’s top ten defenses.

2. Efficient, Mistake-Free Passing Game

The Atlanta Falcons offense is all about getting the ball to the open man, no matter who it is. It’s why Matt Ryan isn’t afraid to spread the ball around, and Kyle Shanahan is willing to dial up passes to more players than just Julio Jones.

Well, the Patriots don’t have a player like Jones, and they haven’t had a wide receiver like that since the days Randy Moss roamed Gillette. Ryan’s accuracy, decision-making, and sudden wealth of receiving options is impressive, but Ryan’s excellent 2016 season has been the bread-and-butter of the Patriots offense for a decade.

By adding restricted free agent Chris Hogan, trading for tight end Martellus Bennett, and drafting wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, the Patriots showed a commitment to upgrading Brady’s weapons via different means. Instead of focusing on a single big-name acquisition that would reduce draft ammunition and cap space, the Patriots went after three talented, undervalued players.

The result is an offense that has been chugging along perfectly, perhaps even with increased efficiency, in the aftermath of Rob Gronkowksi’s injury. It was only a few years ago (2013, for example) when the Patriots offense was wholly reliant on Gronkowski’s health. That is no longer the case.

Julian Edelman stepped up in the Patriots last Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, starring with nine catches on 12 targets for 109 yards. His touchdown reception came on an absolutely filthy route, and it’s a move he could replicate in Super Bowl 51. Right now, Edelman is on a tear, having caught more than 70 receiving yards in every game since Week 10.

If Edelman doesn’t have a big game, then the Patriots can always turn to Hogan, Bennett, Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Dion Lewis, or even Michael Floyd. They have so much depth at wide receiver that they end up benching a quality player, such as Floyd or Amendola.

At the center of it all is Brady, who is slowly becoming more machine than man with each passing year. A robot designed to excel at the quarterback position, Brady threw just two interceptions with a 112.2 QB Rating. As a result, the Patriots finished fourth in the league in passing yardage and third in yards per attempt.

On a last note, let’s give a shoutout to the Patriots offensive line. Following a 2015 season in which they were the one thing holding the Patriots back, this line is now among the best handful of units in the league. Marcus Cannon‘s emergence as an All-Pro-caliber right tackle has been nothing short of extraordinary, made all the more meaningful by what he has overcome to get to this point. Nate Solder and Shaq Mason are two other standouts who have enjoyed much better 2016-17 campaigns in front of Brady and LeGarrette Blount.

1. Best Coaching Staff In The NFL

There may be some debate as to whether or not Brady is currently the best quarterback in the NFL, but it would be borderline blasphemous to state that there’s a better head coach in the NFL than Bill Belichick. At the very least, even the most ardent of Patriots haters would have to concede that the coaching staff, as a whole, is in a class of its own.

Beyond Belichick, the Patriots have offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who may be the second-best offensive coordinator in the league behind his Atlanta counterpart, Kyle Shanahan. McDaniels benefits greatly from working with Brady, Belichick, Gronkowski, and Edelman. However, he’s also been the offensive mind to extract the most out of previously misused or underused talents like Chris Hogan, Dion Lewis, and LeGarrette Blount.

The Patriots offense has the perfect gameplan to pick apart any foe. A classic example of the Pats tremendous game-planning and play-calling under McDaniels is their previous Super Bowl victory over the Seattle Seahawks. They exploited the best secondary in recent memory by spreading the field horizontally, generating rapid-fire mis-matches with linebackers, and using swiss-army knife players like Shane Vereen to great effect.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia might be even better. When he first started running the show in 2012, Patricia was ridiculed by Patriots fans due to the shortcomings of his defenses on the stat sheet. However, Patricia did admirably average for a man given so few ingredients, and it’s no surprise that his defenses are now consistently among the league’s best and most well-prepared.

Belichick is a defensive wizard who deserves most of the credit for finding undervalued players like Butler, Ryan, Jabaal Sheard, and Alan Branch, and it is true that Belichick is also the one who drills discipline into this players. That said, Patricia is the bearded genius behind the play calls, and he deserves credit for leading this team to a first-place finish in points per game allowed.

We previously touched on the improvements made by the offensive line. Although the players always deserve the vast majority of the praise, kicking some positive words over to offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is in order. The man is a legend, and it’s no coincidence this line is back on top after he decided to come out of retirement to set the unit straight.

