Super Bowl 51 live stream: How to watch online

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will battle it out in Super Bowl 51 inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Here is how to watch the action online.

The New England Patriots began the season with their star quarterback suspended for the first four games, leading many to believe it could be a down year for the Pats. However, the Patriots somehow came out of that four-game span with a 3-1 record, and ran their hot start all the way to the best record in the AFC. It has been an incredible journey for the Patriots, who are looking to win their fifth Super Bowl with Tom Brady as their quarterback.

For Brady, a win on Sunday would be the culmination of a long journey. Not only would he become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, but he would also prove once again that he is the best signal-caller of all-time. While that is very debatable, the facts are the facts, and man would have led their team to more wins in the big game that Brady if he can pull off his fifth title in seven tries.

His opponent will be Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off a historic regular season. The Falcons have one of the more high-powered offenses that we have seen in the NFL in a long time, and Ryan just may win his first MVP Award this season. Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan is likely done with the organization after this run, as he is expected to be named the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers after the Super Bowl is over.

Super Bowl 51 is certain to be a high-scoring affair, as both offenses can put up numbers in bunches. The real question will be which defense can hold the other team down long enough to pull out the victory. The game is likely going to come down to whoever holds the ball last, as the points should come in bunches on Sunday.

Here is how to watch all of the action online.

Date: Sunday, February 5

Start Time: 6:30p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

The controversy that was Deflategate seems like forever ago, and Tom Brady and company have played in two Super Bowls since the incident. They won the previous Super Bowl by beating the Seattle Seahawks with a last-second interception, and most believe they should win again on Sunday. However, the Atlanta Falcons are playing some spirited football as of late, and there is no reason to believe Matty Ice cannot pull out a victory against a Patriots defense that may not be able to contain the Birds for four quarters.

