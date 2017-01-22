Super Bowl 51 halftime show: Who is performing?

Looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday and who will be the feature act at halftime? We can’t lie because we have a lousy Poker Face.

We have seen some excellent halftime acts on Super Bowl Sunday lately. From Beyonce and the surprise reunion of “Destiny’s Child” during Super Bowl XLVII at the Superdome. To the theatrics of Katy Perry at Super Bowl XLIX.

Lots of people watch the Super Bowl and the game itself. However, just as many or even more enjoy the entertainment at intermission. So we got on the Telephone, ignored the Paparazzi and are here to remind you that Lady Gaga will bring her amazing talent to Super Bowl 51 at Houston’s NRG Stadium on February 5.

This is no Perfect Illusion. The reality is that Gaga, who performed a stunning tribute to Julie Andrews at the Academy Awards two years ago, should thrill the audience just as much as the AFC and NFC champions will that afternoon. There’s little doubt that the show she puts on in Houston will be met with plenty of Applause.

By the way, there’s also no truth to the rumor that the talented performer is rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach the game. Let’s not forget that the left tackle for Mike Tomlin’s club is a guy named Villanueva…Alejandro Villanueva.

So on February 5, look for 30 minutes of hard-hitting football followed by some great entertainment. Both teams will enter the contest on the Edge of Glory. And if someone asks you what you should doing while Lady Gaga is performing on Super Sunday, well that’s absurdly easy.

Just Dance.

