Super Bowl 51: Atlanta Falcons Must Beware These 3 Things Against Patriots

Super Bowl 51 will feature a rarely seen matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, and the Falcons need to beware a few traps.

Atlanta fans are still in a euphoric state after watching their Falcons dispatch of two teams with Super Bowl winning quarterbacks – the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers – but for Atlanta to complete the trifecta and down Tom Brady and the Patriots, they’ll need to be on top of their game.

Not only are the Patriots a talented, well-coached team, but there is an aura of indestructibility around this organization that has rarely been penetrated. On the flip side, Atlanta fans are typically used to disappointment.

Most of the narrative surrounding Super Bowl 51 centers around the NFC champion Falcons’ league-leading scoring offense smashing helmets with the AFC champion Patriots’ league-leading scoring defense. Strength against strength. Irresistible force and immovable object.

Dan Quinn and his staff know you must contain Tom Brady and his receivers, and that you need to find a way to push past the solid New England front seven. Those are givens.

But there are some other factors which will play heavily into this game, and there are three things in particular the Falcons need to be wary of and prepare for if they hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history.

Here’s what the Falcons must beware against a Super Bowl-seasoned New England team.

Pressure Early and Often on Matt Ryan

It’s no secret that New England head coach Bill Belichick is a defensive genius, and has undoubtedly studied the Falcons tendencies to the nth degree.

The Falcons offense likes to be balanced, but as seen against the Packers, when the run game isn’t able to really get going, Matt Ryan takes up the slack and will pass this team downfield.

The best way to get (and keep) Atlanta out of an offensive rhythm is to put Matt Ryan on his back and get him rattled. Expect the Pats to attack the Atlanta offensive line often and early, bringing heavy pressure on Ryan.

The Atlanta offensive line should be girted up for a heavy assault very early in this game. New England, like Atlanta, is good at getting to the quarterback, sacking opposing passers 34 times during the regular season. They’ve also picked-off four passes already this postseason.

Quick, two-step drop passing plays and a variety of screens will be the best way to soften up the Patriots aggressive pass rush.

Playing With Too Much Emotion

Atlanta has all the talent needed to beat the Patriots, but the mental aspect of the game will play a huge role in who walks out with the Lombardi Trophy.

The Falcons have a lot of young players, especially on defense, and a lot of players who’ve never experienced a stage as big as the Super Bowl. It’s going to be on head coach Dan Quinn’s shoulders to keep this team from playing with too much emotion.

The young defensive players especially will need to check their over-aggression at the door. All Tom Brady needs is for a roughing the passer or unnecessary roughness penalty to extend a drive, and then he’ll make Atlanta pay.

The Falcons will have to be careful not to let the chip on their shoulder turn into costly penalties and mental errors. Over-emotionalized play leads to mistakes, and the Patriots love to capitalize on extra chances.

Watch Out For Trick Plays

New England brings plenty of challenges for any team, but the use of trick plays adds to their postseason mystique. Bill Belichick is a no-nonsense, business-as-usual coach, but during the postseason he loves to reach deep into his playbook to catch teams off guard.

Expect the unexpected at any time, any point, during this Super Bowl. Belichick believes in a team full of versatile players who can be plugged into practically any position when needed.

Flea-flickers, halfback options, double-reverses and fakes in the kicking game will all be on the table from the Patriots in this Super Bowl. Nothing should be ruled out, and the Pats have the personnel to pull any and all of those plays off.

The Atlanta coaching staff will need to be extra vigilant about identifying New England personnel on the field that could point to a trick play. One slip on some Belichick trickeration could be the difference in the final score.

