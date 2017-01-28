Super Bowl 51: 5 Unheralded Players Who Could Decide Falcons vs Patriots

Super Bowl 51 is right around the corner, which means it’s time to take a look at five unheralded players who could decide the big game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

It’s hard to believe that after an exciting regular season and three weeks of playoffs, there’s only one game remaining between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51 before the offseason officially gets underway. While players like Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Tom Brady will play big roles in whether the Falcons or Patriots end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, these are the kind of games where an unheralded player can emerge out of nowhere to make a name for themselves.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has seen plenty of unexpected players display surprise performances to help take home the title, and there’s a good chance that could happen again when the Falcons and Patriots square off in another week. When seeing how dominant these two teams looked in their conference championships, both sides are going to need everything they can get from their players, no matter how little of an impact they may have made leading up to this point.

One game will decide which players will be lucky enough to add some good looking hardware to their collection, and it will certainly be interesting to see who is willing to give it their all with a Super Bowl on the line. Starting off with James White, here’s a look at five unheralded players who could be the deciding factor for Atlanta or New England when these two teams face each other in Super Bowl 51.

5. James White, RB – Patriots

The New England Patriots have one of those situations teams would love by having three different players capable of emerging as the top running back during any game. For the last couple of weeks, LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis have been the top two running backs opponents seem to fear the most, but James White could be a name to keep an eye on in the Super Bowl.

Even though he’s technically listed as a running back, the Patriots have always used White more as a wide receiver since he’s proven to be reliable for turning a quick short pass into a huge gain. Believe it or not, White has only received 61 carries over the last two seasons compared to 100 receptions, making it clear what his role on offense truly is whenever he lines up in the backfield.

With only one rushing attempt to go along with four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, it’s been a quiet postseason for White, but the most important factor is the Patriots have been finding ways to win games. As mentioned before, New England has always been the team that will ride the hot hand at running back, and if White happens to take advantage of early playing time against the Atlanta Falcons, it could lead to more action throughout the contest.

4. Aldrick Robinson, WR – Falcons

When it comes to the high-powered offense of the Atlanta Falcons, the two names that are always going to pop out right away in the passing game are Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. Matt Ryan will heavily rely on both wide receivers on offense, but the potential MVP is still going to need additional help if the Falcons are going to have any chance of knocking off the New England Patriots.

As much as Taylor Gabriel has showed off his explosiveness throughout the season, Aldrick Robinson could turn out to be a difference-maker for Atlanta with all of the extra attention focused on his teammates. Robinson may not have recorded a single catch in the postseason so far, despite four targets. However, he did manage to display some impressive performance during the regular season when Jones was dealing with a toe injury.

Just look back at Week 14 and 15 when Robinson seven of the 11 passes thrown his way for 153 yards, and it’s easy to see the type of impact he’s capable of making on offense. After only catching 20 passes in 16 games during the regular season, there’s no better time for Robinson to shine when least expected with an opportunity to bring the Falcons their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

3. Danny Amendola, WR – Patriots

His numbers may not standout like some of the other players on offense for the New England Patriots, but Danny Amendola has always been as tough as they come, as the wide receiver never seems to backdown from a challenge. Even if he’s coming off a 2016 season in which he only caught 23 passes, Amendola did set a personal best by finding the end zone four times.

The main concern holding Amendola back from being as effective in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons will be an ankle injury that’s been bothering the wide receiver, but hopefully everything is good to go by the time next Sunday rolls around. Amendola realizes opportunities like the Super Bowl don’t come around often, and he’s going to do whatever it takes to make sure he’s ready to suit up to give Tom Brady another weapon to work with.

It’s amazing to think how the Patriots brought Amendola on board four years ago when they made the tough decision to part ways with Wes Welker, and now the former St. Louis Rams star is on the verge of winning his second Super Bowl. Not to mention, Amendola finds himself in a position to possibly receive extra looks from Brady with the Falcons expected to focus most of their concern on Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.

2. Deion Jones, LB – Falcons

Most of the time, rookies take a year or two to adjust to playing at the NFL level, but not Deion Jones when seeing the type of impact he made on defense for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. Not only did the former LSU star lead the team with three interceptions, but Jones even found a way to return two of those picks for touchdowns.

Now, the Falcons hope to see Jones and the rest of their young defense figure out a way to contain Tom Brady like they did to Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship, which obviously isn’t going to be easy. Throughout his career, Brady has always been considered one of the most competitive players to ever step foot on the field, and has some of the best protection in the NFL with New England’s offensive line.

For a linebacker still in search of his first career sack in the NFL, making that happen against a quarterback like Brady during the Super Bowl would truly be memorable. And of course, it would be even more meaningful for Jones if his consistent pressure on Brady helped result in Atlanta’s defense coming through when it matters the most in Houston.

1. Malcolm Mitchell, WR – Patriots

It’s become a common habit throughout the 2016 season when it comes to Malcolm Mitchell being a potential breakout candidate for the New England Patriots each game, and with only one game remaining, this could be the moment the rookie has been waiting for.

During his first season with the Patriots, Mitchell appeared in 14 games while catching 32 passes for 401 yards to go along with four touchdowns. In the two playoff games against the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers, Tom Brady did everything in his power to get Mitchell involved on offense by targeting the rookie nine times, but he only caught four of those passes for 34 yards.

After finishing near the bottom of the league in the regular season, the defense of the Atlanta Falcons has made a complete transformation in the postseason when seeing how effective they were keeping quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in check. With that being said, Dan Quinn realizes the difficult task ahead of him with Brady and company when seeing all of the different weapons they have on offense.

It’s one thing to shutdown key receivers like Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan, but that also means the Falcons have to worry about the other players on offense that could emerge out of nowhere for a big game. Only time will tell when it comes to whether one of those players will be Mitchell, but when seeing the amount of targets he’s received over the last two games, don’t be surprised if the former Georgia star finally has that big breakout game with the chance to help the Patriots earn their fifth Super Bowl title.

