Super Bowl 51: 10 Things We’re Most Excited to See

Here are 10 things we’re most excited to see during Super Bowl 51.

Just like that, there is only one more meaningful game left of the 2016 NFL season: Super Bowl 51. Two teams, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, have played hard all season and it all comes down to this final game at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, 2017.

New England comes into the Super Bowl riding a nine-game winning streak and having only lost two games the entire season. One of those games was early in the year when their quarterback, Tom Brady, was suspended for the first four games because of Deflategate. With Brady this season, the Patriots are 13-1 and have looked the part of a Super Bowl contender. After two dominant playoff victories this season, the Patriots will have their toughest test on Feb. 5, the Falcons.

Atlanta comes into the Super Bowl hot as well, winning their last six games. They have been dominant in the playoffs as well, blowing out both teams they played. They head into their final game averaging 40 points per game and 457.5 yards per game this postseason. It all starts with their quarterback, Matt Ryan, who has played MVP-caliber football all season long

10. Is Matt Ryan Elite?

The big question that everyone has been asking: Is Matt Ryan elite? It seems like a simple answer should work, but this is such an interesting question for so many reasons.

For starters, this is the first season in Ryan’s nine-year career that he has reached the Super Bowl. Before 2016, Ryan had only won one playoff game while losing four. In those five playoff games, Ryan only threw nine touchdown passes, but seven interceptions. Fast forward to present time, Ryan has been amazing this playoff run, throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He is also averaging 356 yards per game and has a rushing touchdown as well. His 2-0 record this postseason has put him at 3-4, so a win in Super Bowl 51 would obviously make him 4-4. Is that enough to give a quarterback the elite label?

Postseason success is obviously a big part of being elite, but Ryan also dominated the regular season to strengthen his case. He ended 2016 with career highs in passing yards (4,944) and touchdowns (38) while having a career-low seven interceptions. Adding to that, he completed a career high 69.9 percent of his passes and led his team to an impressive 11-5 season. He has a chance to win the 2016 NFL MVP because of his season, so that would just be another reason to say he is elite.

Even if he wins the NFL MVP, Ryan needs to play well in the Super Bowl to get everyone on board calling him an elite quarterback. It will be exciting to see if Ryan can continue his dominance in the playoffs this season and show everyone that he is a legitimately elite quarterback in the NFL.

9. Can Patriots Defense Slow Down the Red-Hot Falcons Offense?

As I mentioned in the opening slide, this Falcons offense has been red-hot. Averaging 40 points and 457.5 yards per game is no joke, especially when you add that it was in two playoff games. These are historic numbers and statistics that we have never seen before put up in the playoffs. Obviously, Ryan has played a huge role in that, but now he will face off against a defense that is only surrendering 16.5 points and 326.5 yards per game this postseason.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is one of the best in the business, so it will be exciting to see if he can help guide his defense to yet another Super Bowl victory. Outside of a game against the Seattle Seahawks this season where they gave up 31 points, the Patriots have played great on defense. New England was the No. 1 defense during the regular season giving up only 15.6 points per game and they sat at eighth for yards per game (326.4).

This will be the best offense that Patriots have faced all season, so they will have their hands full trying to make sure the Falcons don’t continue their postseason hot streak. The expression “defense wins championships” could be proved wrong for once if the Falcons can score their 40 points on offense and go for over 400 yards.

8. How Will Atlanta’s Young Defense Fair Against Tom Brady?

Flipping the script away from the Falcons offense vs. the Patriots defense and going New England’s offense vs. Atlanta’s young defense. If Atlanta is going to walk away with a Super Bowl victory, they need their defense to make a few plays against Tom Brady, which is asking for a lot.

No other quarterback has played in as many Super Bowl’s as Tom Brady, giving him experience that no other player has at the position. At 38 years old, Brady has won four Super Bowls and understands how the big game works. For younger players who have never experienced the Super Bowl, it is completely different than a regular season game. The halftime is longer, the energy is different, and stakes are bigger than ever.

The Falcons bring a very young defense into the Super Bowl and that will be a huge disadvantage against Brady. The seasoned veteran knows how to pick on young players, so it will be exciting to watch if the young players on Atlanta’s defense can rise to the occasion or if they will be Brady’s next victims.

In the regular season, Atlanta’s defense wasn’t the best. They gave up 25.4 points per game, which put them at 27th in the NFL and the 371.2 yards per game they gave up had them at 25th in the NFL. Numbers like this won’t work against Brady, so these young players need to rise to the occasion and make some big plays on the biggest stage.

7. Who Will Be Tom Brady’s Go-To Receiver?

We see it every single time Tom Brady plays: he can make any receiver his go-to guy. Heck, I am sure if I dusted off my high school football cleats and put on a Patriots jersey for the Super Bowl, Brady could make me an overnight sensation…okay, maybe not. However, look no further than wide receiver Chris Hogan, who was Brady’s go-to receiver in the AFC Championship, as the likeliest candidate to be that guy on Sunday.

Hogan had an okay regular season, catching 38 passes for 680 yards and four scores, but the undrafted free agent out of Monmouth has looked like an elite No. 1 wide receiver in the 2016 NFL playoffs. In two games, Hogan has caught 13 passes for 275 yards and two scores, with the AFC Championship being the big game. In that game, he caught nine passes for 180 yards and two scores and turned into a great storyline heading into the Super Bowl.

That storyline adds to a bigger picture outlook and an exciting thing to watch for Super Bowl 51: Who will be Brady’s go-to receiver in the biggest game this season? You never really know who Brady will target heavily and allow them to end with monster numbers, but it is something to watch for. Hogan could be the guy, but other pass-catchers like Malcolm Mitchell, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Martellus Bennett could be guys that shine on Sunday.

6. Julio Jones vs. Whomever the Patriots Try to Cover Him With

Did you watch the NFC Championship? Wow, Julio Jones is so talented and fun to watch. I mean what he did to that Green Bay Packers secondary should be illegal. Nine catches for 180 yards and two scores later, Jones is just cementing himself as one of the best in the business at his position.

It is rare to have a receiver like Jones that can take a game over by himself, but he showed that even in the playoffs he can be the monster the Falcons drafted him to be. During the Falcons playoff run, Jones has caught 15 passes for 247 yards and three scores in just two games. If this were the regular season, Jones would be on pace for 120 receptions, 1,976 yards, and 24 touchdowns. Those are big time numbers, obviously, but now Jones has this final game to show the NFL just how great he can be.

It will be exciting to see Jones matched up on whomever the Patriots decide to line up on him, but Patriots corner Malcolm Butler makes the matchup even more exciting to watch. In 2012, Butler tweeted “I wanna check julio jones…lol……real talk doe..”, which has now resurfaced because, well, Twitter… It may have been from 2012, however, Butler will now get his chance to “check” the hottest receiver in the NFL.

5. Which Patriots Running Back Will Shine?

It is crazy to look at the New England Patriots offense and ask so many questions that should already have answers as they enter the Super Bowl. We have already looked which receiver will be Brady’s go-to guy, but now we switch to the backfield and ask which Patriots running back will shine?

Not knowing which running back and wide receiver are going to be the players the Patriots ride during the game is such a Patriots thing to be thinking about. If you look at the Falcons, they have Jones at receiver and Devonta Freeman at running back. For the Patriots, I named four people who could be Brady’s go-to receiver and now they have two running backs that could shine in the Super Bowl.

First up is LeGarrette Blount, the most practical choice for the Patriots star running back in the big game. Blount ran for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, so he can obviously be a guy that can take the game over for the Patriots. However, he only has 78 yards and one score in their two playoff games this season so maybe it will be someone else.

Dion Lewis is also another great candidate to be the Patriots shining star in the backfield. If you are into funky stats, here is one that will blow your mind: the Patriots have never lost a game with Lewis on the field. In the playoffs, Lewis has scored three touchdowns, but all three were in their first game.

James White is also a player who could make an impact, mainly in the passing game, but he is just another player to keep an eye on from that Patriots backfield. Regardless of which running back shines, it will be exciting to watch and see who it ends up being.

4. Will Falcons Win Their First Super Bowl?

There are 13 NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and then the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta has never won a Super Bowl, but they did lose Super Bowl XXXIII to the Denver Broncos and their Hall of Fame quarterback, John Elway, in the 1998 season. That was a very long time ago, though, and Super Bowl commercials only cost $1.6 million. Now they are up around $5 million and it is the 2016 season, so the Falcons need to get in their minds that their first Super Bowl loss means nothing to them.

The last team to win their first Super Bowl was the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season, so it has been done recently and the Falcons are trying to add their name into the history books. They have the team and coaches to do it, but the hardest part is actually doing it. Everything that has happened to this point is pretty much irrelevant once you’re in the big game and the Falcons are gearing up to cement their legacy in the NFL. It will be exciting to see another franchise win their first Super Bowl if the Falcons are able to upset the Patriots.

3. Can Brady, Bill Belichick Cement Their Legacies As GOATs

For now, you still have people who will argue that Joe Montana is No. 1 on the list for Greatest Quarterback of All Time and that Tom Brady is No. 2. Even without playing in Super Bowl 51, I believe Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, but that is beside the point.

If Brady is able to win his fifth Super Bowl ring, the one of the thumb, there will no longer be a debate on who is the GOAT. Brady will now have more Super Bowl rings than any other quarterback and at the age of 38, he is showing no signs of slowing down. If Brady walks away with the Super Bowl MVP, he will have the same amount of Super Bowl MVPs as Montana does Super Bowl rings (4).

Along with Brady, head coach Bill Belichick is also the GOAT in my eyes, but many still have him at No. 2. ESPNs John Clayton ranked the Super Bowl winning head coaches and he had Belichick at No. 2 but said this, “Belichick is closing in on overtaking Lombardi as the greatest coach in NFL history. In fact, if Belichick beats the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and captures his fifth title, I’m ready to put him No. 1. That would put his record at 5-2 in Super Bowls, and he has been to 11 conference championship games in 16 years.”

So, just like Brady, if Belichick is able to win his fifth Super Bowl, the debate is over. He will be the greatest coach of all time. Digging deeper into this, if Brady and Belichick win the fifth title together, they are the greatest head coach and quarterback tandem of all time and there will never be another like them.

2. Arthur Blank’s Dance Moves

We already talked about how exciting it would be to see the Atlanta Falcons win their first Super Bowl, but there is an even more exciting factor in a Falcons victory: Which dance moves will Falcons owner Arthur Blank bust out after they win?

Where do I begin on why Blank is one of the best owners in football? I will start with the fact that Blank is bringing all of the Atlanta Falcons employees to the Super Bowl in Houston. Yes, all of them. How cool is that? That is a boss that shows he appreciates and cares about everyone last one of his employees. According to TheRichest.com, Blank is worth $3.2 billion, so many will say that is pocket change for him, but it is the thought that counts.

Going further, Blank is an owner who truly cares about winning and the game. I love when they show him on the sideline in a close game getting into it and cheering on his team. His passion is great for the game and a lot of fun to watch. That passion has turned him into an internet sensation because of the dance moves he has become famous for.

The Falcons hadn’t won a playoff game since 2012 before they defeated the Seattle Seahawks this year, so Blank let his body loose and enjoyed the victory with some awesome dance moves. Then, after the Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC title and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, Blank once again showed everyone his moves. How could you not be excited to see Blank dance after the Falcons win the Super Bowl?

1. Rodger Goodell Handing Tom Brady the Lombardi Trophy

It was hard to top being excited to see Blank bust out his dance moves on the podium after the Falcons capture their first Super Bowl title. However, there is one thing that would be even more exciting to see.

We all remember Deflategate and how much fun that was to watch unfold, right? Yeah, it stunk and was just a ridiculous power struggle. Regardless of your opinion on Tom Brady, we all can agree that Roger Goodell handled Deflategate poorly. Many people have been calling for Goodell’s job before that, but Deflategate was just something that made a lot more people on that side of the fence. Ultimately Brady got suspended the first four games of the season—for absolutely nothing—but that could have been a blessing in disguise for the Patriots.

First of all, the 38-year-old Brady was able to rest his body an extra four weeks of the year, so that was big. That may be minimal to many of you, but this would have been his 19th game this season, but instead he will only play 15. It also added fuel to the fire under Brady, as if he needed more fuel. The man has already made the entire NFL pay for letting him drop to pick No. 199 in the NFL Draft, but now you poke the bear even more? That anger just translated to an MVP-caliber season, throwing for 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

So, easily the No. 1 thing we’re excited to see would be Roger Goodell handing Brady the Lombardi Trophy after he suspended him for the first four games of the season. How awkward and great would that be? Goodell was already asked about this by Colin Cowherd, but he said it wouldn’t be awkward. Come on, Roger. We all know it will be awkward and we are excited to see just how awkward it will be.

