Stock Watch – Wild Card Edition: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

A weekly series recapping three players on the Oakland Raiders whose stock is on the rise after playing well, and three players whose stock has taken a hit after a poor performance.

It’s over. The clock struck 0:00 at NRG Stadium in Houston Saturday, pulling the cord on a seemingly magical Oakland Raiders season that simply turned sour. It started with the gift of coal on Christmas Eve, in the form of season-ending injury to star quarterback Derek Carr. But with the loss of Carr, the fight in the Raiders suddenly disappeared.

Oakland’s 27-14 loss to the Texans serves as icing on the cake, showcasing a demoralized team, playing hopelessly without their leader.

Nevertheless, several players pounced on the opportunity, while others looked like fish out of water. On the Raiders biggest stage in nearly two decades, some shined, and other’s didn’t.

Here are three players who stepped up, and three players who had it rough in Wild Card Play.

Stock Up

Let’s start with players whose stock is on the rise.

Jalen Richard

While quarterback Connor Cook received the brunt of spotlight for starting as a rookie in the postseason, another first-year guy stole the show.

Jalen Richard’s 37-yard punt return Saturday was the longest in Raiders playoff history. While Oakland’s run game was non-existent, Richard continues to show the potential that GM Reggie McKenzie saw when he signed him as an undrafted free agent.

With Latavius Murray potentially on the way out via free agency, Richard could be in line for a larger role next season.

Andre Holmes

If it wasn’t apparent before, wide receiver Andre Holmes should be re-signed, and given more playing time. The 2017 unrestricted free agent led Oakland in reception yards with 50, as well as snagging a touchdown.

Holmes continued to display why he is a special teams threat, and overall valuable asset. As a gunner, Holmes continues to make tackles, while putting in effort to pin teams within the 20-yard line on Marquette King punts.

Khalil Mack

While Mack and the Raiders defense failed to produce a sack, he may have secured the Defensive Player of The Year award.

Mack finished the game with 8 solo tackles and 3 assists. Pro Football Focus noted that Mack’s 7 run stops were the most by a 3-4 outside linebacker this season. Mack is the highest-rated PFF defender for the season, and he has yet to reach his prime.

Stock Down

As always, there is a downside to every game.

Here are three players whose stock is trending down following their performance in Saturday’s Wild Card game.

Connor Cook

Sure, Cook is a rookie, who only played half a game this season before facing the No. 1 defense in the league Saturday. But Cook is a professional, and after showing glimpses in Week 17, he regressed.

Cook threw for 161 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions on 18 of 45 passes. Cook repeatedly held the ball too long, looking unaware in the pocket and throwing errant passes.

Nevertheless, Cook has a bright future ahead of him, whether it’s in Oakland or someplace else. It’ll be interesting to see if Cook remains Oakland’s backup, or if the team garners any trade offers.

David Amerson

Cornerback David Amerson continued to show why the Washington Redskins parted ways with him in 2015. Saturday, Amerson received two penalties while allowing 4 catches for 89 yards. Aside from coverage, he also continues to whiff tackles and take bad angles in pursuit.

After a strong season in 2015 — his first with the Raiders — Amerson regressed in 2016. His inconsistent play was one of several reasons why Oakland’s secondary was continuously burned.

Austin Howard

The only reason Howard is here instead of Menelik Watson is because Watson was shifted from right to left tackle. Howard allowed two sacks, at the worst times possible.

While the left side was forced to deal with the likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Vince Wilfork, Howard allowed linebacker Whitney Mercilus to run a muck. His time as a Raider may be over.

