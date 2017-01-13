Steve Wilks Named Defensive Coordinator

It’s official, Steve Wilks will be the new defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

After Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott exited for a head coaching opportunity in Buffalo, assistant head and secondary coach Steve Wilks became the front-runner to replace him. Staying in-house, the Panthers made the move official today.

Wilks has been on the Carolina sidelines for five seasons, serving two as the assistant head coach. His duties involve helping Ron Rivera with the day-to-day operations of the team and scheduling. Both Wilks and Rivera worked together previously during stints in Chicago and San Diego before rejoining forces in Carolina.

The development of the secondary and a testament to Wilks’ coaching was on full display during

the 2016 season. A year removed from a Super Bowl appearance and both the emergence and exit of star player Josh Norman, Wilks entered this season with three rookie cornerbacks on the roster. It took some time, but by the end of the season both rookies James Bradberry and Daryl Worley were starters with improving results for the Carolina secondary.

Not only is Wilks an established name among the Panthers’ defense, but he is a Charlotte native. Playing high school football at nearby West Charlotte High School, Wilks got his start. Following, he attended Appalachian State University, a short two-hour drive from the Queen City, where he starred for the Mountaineers from 1987-1991.

“We are not going to change much, Wilks told the official team website. “I don’t anticipate us missing a beat.”

With both a defensive minded head coach and Wilks’ established routine in Carolina, his statement rings true. A solid defense built around generating pressure up front and great linebacker play should remain.

The likely candidate, Wilks was considered for some vacant head coach opportunities, but he chose to remain at home in Carolina.

