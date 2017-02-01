Steve Smith to join NFL Network as studio analyst

As one of the most outspoken players of his era, it’s a natural fit for Steve Smith to move into broadcasting.

Steve Smith originally seemed set to retire after the 2015 season, but a torn Achilles’ tendon led to him coming back to the Baltimore Ravens for the 2016 season. Despite having a fairly productive season at 37 years old, with 70 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns over 14 games, Smith has never wavered from his desire to call it a career since the Ravens’ season ended.

Smith was never afraid to speak his mind in any setting as a player, from media appearances to postgame locker rooms calling out opposing players. So if he wants to stay involved with football his second career seemed obvious, and now there’s news Smith will be taking a step into broadcasting.

According to The Big Lead, Smith will sign a multi-year deal to work as a studio analyst for NFL Network. The exact details of the role are unclear at this point, including if Smith will be directly replacing someone, but he’s also expected to do others things with the media as he transitions away from playing football.

Smith finished his career in the top-12 all-time in receiving yards (14,731-seventh) and receptions (1,031-12th), along with 81 touchdowns (tied for 26th all-time). Over 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2001-2013) and Baltimore Ravens (2014-2016), Smith had at least 70 catches nine times and over 1,000 yards eight times. Longevity and production make Smith a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

Smith is likely to have some leeway as far as how much or little he does, and the avenues he pursues, but the NFL broadcasting landscape will be better for his presence in any form. Candid, unapologetic voices are rare, with criticism coming in various ways, but Smith surely won’t be afraid of any social media backlash from those that disagree with his opinion.

