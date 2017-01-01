Steve Smith Sr. to honor players and family in final game

On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will wear special cleats honoring those who have helped him throughout his career.

On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will play his final game before retirement in Cincinnati. But he will have a special addition to his cleats, to honor his career and those he’s worked with through the years.

Decided to honor some folks that have been in my life thru the yrs good & bad football & non football! My thank you 2 U. My cleats 4 Sunday pic.twitter.com/nFO6qOs29J — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) December 30, 2016

Smith will wear a special pair cleats, that will don the names of those that have meant the most to him in his playing career, as well. He showed off his cleats on Twitter, as shown above, with the intentions of wearing them in his final game.

It’s been a colorful 16-year run for the wide receiver, who spent 13 of those seasons playing for the Carolina Panthers before moving to Baltimore in 2014. It was also during the 2014 season that he changed the name on he jersey from “Smith” to “Smith Sr.” In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he explained that decision.

When I was a kid, I always wanted to be a junior. My first name, the name I go by in our family, is Stevonne. Each one of my kids’ middle name is named after somebody in our family. Peyton’s middle name is Stevonne. Boston’s middle name is Gene, my wife’s great grandfather’s first name. “Duece” is Stevonne Smith Jr. It was a big deal for me, and obviously I’m older too. I just thought that’s who I am. I’m proud of my family, I’m proud of being a dad.

His kids’ names are also on the cleats, as you can see from the image he posted. It’s a wonderful tribute to his family, as he prepares to turn his life from professional athlete to full-time family man.

Also among the recognizable names on the list are Ricky Proehl and Jake Delhomme, both players he was associated with at various points in his career.

The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to face the Bengals in the season finale. With neither team in the mix for the playoffs, it’ll be simply a fun game to watch between a pair of AFC North rivals .

