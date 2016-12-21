Steve Smith Sr. dresses as an elf ahead of Christmas Day game (Video)

Steve Smith Sr. is getting in the Christmas spirit, and he’s doing so by dressing up in some amazing garb

A few weeks ago, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. gave us all a nice laugh when he dressed up as Yoda for his Wednesday press conference. We thought that might be peak Steve Smith for the season at press conferences, but we all should have known better because the ultimate jokester is always looking to one-up himself.

Well, he has done that once again.

This Sunday, Christmas Day, Smith and the Ravens have a big one as they take on AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a contest where there is usually no joking going on. But on Wednesday to meet the media, Smith was his usual, lighthearted self, dressing up as the coolest elf that you will ever see. Sorry, Will Ferrell.

Steve Smith Sr, from Yoda a few weeks ago, to now the elf on the shelf. Never boring with 89. pic.twitter.com/6s6td69qqO — Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) December 21, 2016



Yeah, I know some might not like this man very much, but I don’t care. I, for one, happen to think that Smith is a national treasure and should never retire — ever. Okay, that’s pushing it, but how can you not love something like this?

Some probably think that this is peak Smith when it comes to his press conferences, but again, you never know what you’re gonna get eventually when it comes to this man..

