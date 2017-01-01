Steve Smith Receives Warm Farewell After Final Game (Video)

Baltimore Ravens receiver Steve Smith played his final NFL game in Week 17 and received a warm farewell at the game’s conclusion.

Steve Smith Sr. caught three passes for 34 yards in Week 17 as the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. By his own measures (surely), that was a poor outing for the 37-year-old veteran wide receiver. However, the Ravens wideout still received a heroes exit from his teammates. That’s because Smith played his final NFL game on Sunday in the loss to the Bengals.

After breaking into the league with the Carolina Panthers, Smith has been nothing but pure entertainment in the NFL. Time and again he’s killed opposing defensive backs, despite his diminutive stature. What’s more, he’s also become the king of the off-the-cuff catchphrase. “Ice up, son” will live forever, as will so much that the receiver did.

When the Panthers let Smith leave and they had a relatively nasty departure, he joined the Ravens and many questioned if he was done or not. The answer was that he wasn’t even close. He became a consistent threat—the most consistent—for Baltimore and Joe Flacco and continued to be an enormous impact.

Though he trash-talked everyone, you have to respect Smith if you’re a fan or player. So as he exited the field for the final time, it was only fitting that the always emotional wideout be given an emotional moment as he said goodbye to his teammates:

And just in case you weren’t already a little touched by the moment, Smith still took time to make the day of young fans, talking to and giving them his gloves:

By most statistical measures, Smith is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play. However, his impact on fans and the league goes beyond just numbers.

Smith, more than anything else, is a singular character in the story of the NFL. Many have and will continue to try and replicate his demeanor and charisma, but that’s simply not possible. There’s only one Steve Smith and it’s rough to watch him go.

This article originally appeared on