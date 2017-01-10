Steve Smith to Odell Beckham: ‘Think less about your brand, and more about the company’
SI Wire/Sports Illustrated
[json: {“type”:”fox-video”, “src“: “https://link.theplatform.com/s/BKQ29B/dVbAbAJcZjZY?mbr=true&assetTypes=Video&feed=Fox%20Sports%20-%20Sports%20Illustrated“}]
Recently-retired wide receiver Steve Smith has some advice for Giants wideout Odell Beckham: Think more about the team, and less about yourself.
Joining Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed, Smith said Beckham can’t let anything become more important than his team.