Steve Smith to Odell Beckham: ‘Think less about your brand, and more about the company’

Recently-retired wide receiver Steve Smith has some advice for Giants wideout Odell Beckham: Think more about the team, and less about yourself.

Joining Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed, Smith said Beckham can’t let anything become more important than his team.

