Steve Smith dresses as Buddy the Elf ahead of Christmas game vs. Steelers

Christmas is just four days away, which means the AFC North is also less than a week from essentially being decided. The Steelers and Ravens square off in a pivotal Christmas Day matchup with the winner likely to take home the division crown.

To prepare for the game, Steve Smith, being the character that he is, dressed up as Buddy from “Elf.”

He fielded questions from reporters while wearing the ridiculous outfit, sharing his thoughts on what Sunday’s game will be like.

“Going to be joy. Not a lot of peace.”

You might remember just a few weeks ago he showed up to his press conference wearing a Yoda onesie, so this should come as no surprise, really.

