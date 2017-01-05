Stephen A Smith’s message to the Chicago Bears

Stephen A. Smith addressed Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler today on ESPN’s First Take, airing 10 a.m ET till noon, during their new segment entitled, “Final Take”.

ESPN’s First Take added a final segment called Final Take. The topic at hand on today’s edition was the one and only Jay Cutler.

When addressing the rumors that the Chicago Bears may bring back Jay Cutler, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith was not shy in his response. Going as far as calling Cutler “the worst quarterback in football”.

“Ignorance isn’t always bliss” is how Smith describes the transgressions happening in the city of Chicago. He believes the biggest issue surrounding Cutler is his lack of leadership.

Cutler’s resumé was also a topic at hand, reminding us in his 11-year career he has never once thrown for over 30 touchdowns in a single season. The only active quarterbacks that have a worst touchdown-to-interception ratio: (backup) Ryan Fitzpatrick, (backup) Derek Anderson, and (third-string) Mark Sanchez.

Of course, one moment in Cutler’s career that could not go without being mentioned is his performance in the NFC Championship Game in 2010 or lack thereof. As Smith stated he wasn’t injured enough to “ride a bicycle on the sidelines”.

He added that the city of Chicago should not allow it, but given the recent moves by the Bears front office – they will keep him.

Also during the end of the show in “Final Take,” Smith went at WR Alson Jeffery’s ridiculous comments promising the Bears will “win the Super Bowl next year”. Resulting in him calling it one of the “stupidest predictions in sports”.

