Stefon Diggs catches 3 yard touchdown in week 16 vs Packers

Even though the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in week 16 appeared to be out of reach, that didn’t stop the team from trying their best to be competitive during the contest.

One player giving their all was wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Toward the end of the 4th quarter, the young pass catcher was able to find the end zone and add some more points to the total for the Vikings.

This play was drawn up so that Stefon Diggs would have a one-on-one matchup against the defensive back. After the snap, quarterback Sam Bradford took a moment to watch the play develop, to ensure the defense was read correctly.

Once he realized Diggs was in single coverage, Bradford threw to the back corner of the end zone where he knew his receiver would be breaking to. Thankfully, he ran the route properly and was in excellent position for the football to fall right into his hands.

Diggs celebrated by throwing the football into the stands at Lambeau Field, but the fans there rejected his gift and threw it back onto the field of play.

Although this wasn’t a win for the Minnesota Vikings, it’s great to see these young wide receivers making plays for the team. Stefon Diggs has shown so much potential for the future that he should continue to be a fan favorite for a long, long time.

