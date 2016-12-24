Steelers vs. Ravens Fantasy outlook

Big Rivalry game on Christmas Day.

The Steelers have their last big test for the regular season as they host the rival Ravens on Christmas Day. The hope all through Steeler nation is that they beat the birds at Heinz Field and take back the AFC North crown. Also the hope for fantasy owners who are in the finals this week is that they can compound a Steeler win with their league championship. Pittsburgh is at home and the home crown on the holiday should play a factor.

In regards to your Steelers fantasy players, stick with the guys that got you there.

MUSTS: The Killer B’s

Ben Roethlisberger returned from his knee injury the last time the two teams met in Baltimore. Normally he is not at his best in his first game back after missing time, plus the team was in Baltimore. Ben has had his struggles of late with some interceptions, but was efficient last week on the road in Cincinnati. He is back at home, its Christmas and I see no reason why he shouldn’t have a good outing. Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss the game which could help the Steelers passing game.

Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell are must starts even though the Ravens will be focused on stopping the run.

MIGHTS: Kenneth Dixon, Jesse James

James has taken a back seat to Ladarius Green in recent weeks but with Green likely out look for James to be an end zone threat. On the Ravens side of the ball Terrence West was the starter at Runningback last time the teams met but now it should be Dixon as the main man. The Steelers will also focus on the run but Dixon could get a lot of catches out of the backfield.

MISSES: Mike Wallace

Wallace had a big touchdown catch in Baltimore last game. I don’t think that happens in Pittsburgh.

Merry Christmas Steelers fans!

