Steelers vs. Chiefs: Storylines in Divisional round

The long wait is almost over for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Let the game begin.

After a satisfying win against the Chargers in the final week of the season. The Chiefs gave everyone a chance to breath and rested both coaches and players during the bye. Andy Reid stated that all 53 players are healthy and will be available this Sunday. That’s big news considering Spencer Ware injured his ribs in Week 16 and Justin Houston missed the last two weeks of the season.

The Steelers managed to cruise past the Dolphins in the wild card round without significant injuries. Ben Roethlisberger did appear to at least sprain his ankle on the second to last play of the game, but has stated over and over that he’s good to go. This is just the second time the Steelers have had Ben, Brown, and Bell all healthy for the playoffs. The last time the Chiefs and Steelers faced they had the big three available. The Steelers were without starting linebacker Ryan Shazier, and the Chiefs were without Justin Houston.

Now that everyone’s healthy and ready to go. Lets take a look at some of the storylines heading into the game.

Justin is back! Tell a friend. After missing the last two weeks of the season Houston will be back in the lineup for the divisional round. Last year during the playoffs the Chiefs were mostly without Houston in their wild card win and divisional loss. Justin Houston is the Chiefs best pass rusher and run defender.

Against him on the other side will be left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and right tackle Marcus Gilbert who rank 26th and 13th respectively by PFF. So far this season the Steelers have only given up 21 sacks (4th in NFL) at a rate of 4.1 percent of passing plays.

With Houston back in the lineup expect Dee Ford to start opposite Houston in Tamba Hali’s spot. Hali will likely play spot duty and come in during third down and in the redzone short yardage situations.

Healthy And It Feels So Good

By far the most underrated performers of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of the season has to be the offensive line. For the first time in what seems like a long time the Chiefs offensive line has started the same five since Week 13. Over that span the Chiefs offensive line has only given up four sacks. The Chiefs have also had four of their seven total 100+ rushing performances the season over the last five weeks.

Going into the Divisional round will mark six straight games the same guys have started on the offensive line. Against them is a defensive line that currently ranks 14th stopping the run and 19th in pass-rushing by Football Outsiders.

Bud Dupree will be starting at left outside linebacker against Mitchell Schwartz. Dupree has been on a tear late in the season after missing most of the season due to a groin injury. Over the last five weeks Dupree has notched 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Against Eric Fisher will likely be the veteran James Harrison who is still as dangerous as ever. Harrison was held without a sack in Week 4, but had 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble against the Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

The Chiefs have not been great in the postseason. As FiveThirtyEight stated, the Chiefs are No. 1 in the NFL at failing expectations in the playoffs. In 16 playoff games since 1990 the Chiefs have won just four. In ’95, ’97, and ’03 the Chiefs had a first round bye and lost. So far this season has played out like a storytale, and this could be our week facing our greatest fear/enemy.

Over the past 20 years no team has made the Super Bowl with less than 24 forced turnovers. The only two teams who meet the requirement are the Chiefs and Packers. Could this be history repeating itself 50 years later?

Countless pundits believe that we are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Patriots. We have an offense that can score quickly and often, play making defense, and make few mistakes. The Steelers are seen as a team that can score 30+ points as often as they fall flat on their face. Pittsburgh ranks 31st in offensive consistency by Football Outsiders. So who will it be? Who deserves to move on? We’ll see this Sunday.

