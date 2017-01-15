Steelers vs Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Divisional Playoffs Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 15 in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cruised to an easy 30-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week. Now, they have to travel to a likely icy Arrowhead Stadium to take on the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs in the final AFC Divisional Round Game.

Led by a strong defensive unit, a consistent offense and the big play ability of return man/wide receiver Tyreke Hill, the Chiefs have been rolling on all cylinders down the stretch. They are undoubtedly a threat on the AFC side this year.

That being said, with Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers have the post-season experience on their side. Roethlisberger is an incredibly gifted quarterback who shines when the lights are the brightest. On top of that, having both Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown at his disposal does not hurt.

The marquee matchup in this game will be Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense against the Chiefs defense. Can Justin Houston and company create enough pressure on Roethlisberger to make him feel uncomfortable? Do they stand a chance against Bell on the ground or Brown on the outside? There is undoubtedly a lot of intrigue when the Steelers have the ball.

That being said, Roethlisberger has been much worse on the road this season. It seems unlikely that we will see the best Big Ben in an icy Arrowhead with arguably the loudest crowd in the NFL trying to make his life difficult.

This an extremely even matchup between two teams who could really make a run in the post-season. This seems like the kind of game that is going to be decided by a big play or two. No matter what, it should be a fun one to watch.

This game between the Steelers and Chiefs will be broadcasted live on NBC. However, if you are looking for a live online stream, look no further than NBC Sports Live. All you need is a cable or satellite subscription to log in online or through the app to access the stream.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 15

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Kansas City, MO

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Make sure to tun into this can’t miss contest between AFC division champions. The winner of this game has a serious chance to make a Super Bowl run. But who will emerge from what should be a thrilling contest?

This article originally appeared on