Steelers vs. Chiefs: Inactives for AFC Divisional Playoff game

Who will not play during the Steelers vs. Chiefs playoff game on Sunday night?

On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field for the final playoff game of the divisional round. This had been set to take place during the afternoon, but severe weather forced it back to the evening.

Heading into this matchup, there are a handful of players that will be inactive for both teams. Some of those out of action are notable, including tight end Ladarius Green of the Steelers. Who else will not be playing, though?

Below are the Chiefs inactives for the game, according to BJ Kissel of KC TV. Third-string quarterback Tyler Bray and running back Knile Davis are among those not playing.

#Chiefs inactives tonight for #PITvsKC: QB – T. Bray

CB – D. White

RB – K. Davis

LB – V. Ochi

OL – M. Person

DL – T. Barnes

TE – R. Travis — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) January 15, 2017

The following are the players out on Pittsburgh’s side, according to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. This includes Green, third-string quarterback Zach Mettenberger, and Al-Hajj Shabazz, a special teams player.

Inactives for @Steelers: QB Mettenberger, CB Shabazz, RB Toussaint, 56 LB Chickillo, T Mihalik, TE Green, DE Mathews — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) January 15, 2017

The players set to miss this game likely wouldn’t have made a crucial impact, but it’s worth noting that their presences will not be available. The Steelers will still have Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown around, so the main players will be around. The same goes for the Chiefs, who will have Marcus Peters, Alex Smith, Jeremy Maclin, Jamaal Charles, and others set to play during this AFC Divisional Playoff Game.

The winner of Sunday night’s game will head to Foxboro, MS to face the New England Patriots next weekend. Whoever walks out victorious will play in Super Bowl 51 against the winner of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers/Dallas Cowboys.

The final game as we head toward championship weekend will be carried out at Arrowhead Stadium. Who will move on to play Tom Brady and Co. for a trip to the biggest game of the season?

This article originally appeared on