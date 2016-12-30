Steelers vs. Browns: Five questions with the enemy

The Steelers have locked up the No. 3 seed in the playoffs but still have a date with the Browns to wrap up the 2016 regular season.

After a season featuring suspensions, injuries, fines, a losing streak and ultimately a winning streak it’s nice to have a drama-free matchup to round out the holidays.

To break down the Steelers and Browns regular season finale we’re going behind enemy lines within the FanSided Network to get the details for Steeler Nation. We’re talking to Steven Kubitza of Dawg Pound Daily to talk everything from RGIII to the future of the Browns.

How do fans describe the 2016 season for the Browns?

The best way to describe the season would be to say it has been sad. Using a word like disappointing would imply that the team was supposed to be good, while depressing wouldn’t fit because the team has consistently beaten down the hopes of fans since 1999. There are those who will say they expected the team to win 6 or 7 games, but that is just illogical. We were all told that a rebuild was in place, it was just a matter of accepting it. Yet this doesn’t make the situation any less sad. Watching a professional football start over every few years gets old after a while and that is happening once again.

Would beating the Steelers in a meaningless game be worth it to potentially miss out on Myles Garrett or whoever else the Browns covet as the top draft pick?

While I do want the Browns to win, it wouldn’t be the same if the Steelers are resting all their stars on both sides of the ball. A win would still be nice for the team’s morale, but it wouldn’t serve as some sort of justice against a Steelers team wanting to get this game over with so the playoffs can start. But fans should not consider it a disaster if the team wins and falls to the number two overall pick. There is no clear star the Browns need to bring to town, and having the second pick would still be fine.

Does RGIII play since he’s cleared concussion protocol?

RG3 will play, which means the number one pick may be coming to Cleveland. Now that the team has finally won a game, there is no pressure to do whatever it takes to win this Sunday. While those wanting a win may want to see Cody Kessler, this final game will serve as Griffin’s audition for the 2017 season. So no matter how bad he looks, Griffin will play the entire game if he is able to stay healthy, which is asking a lot.

The Steelers are going to win this game. Plain and simple. Even with the backups in, the Steelers defense is going to shut down RG3 and the Browns offense. It will be a boring game, won by the Steelers who are once again gifted with an easy game before the playoffs. Steelers 24, Browns 13

What is the assessment of Hue Jackson’s first year as coach and what is the forecast for the future under Jackson?

Hue Jackson was given very little talent and was told to deal with it. He was never given a chance to succeed this year, and he still did the impossible and kept the locker room positive all season. After seeing Browns teams lose the fire at the end of the season, it is great to have a coach like Jackson who the players desperately want to win for. As for the future, Jackson has two more guaranteed years in Cleveland. Next season may be another in the two to four-win range, making 2018 the year that decides his future in Cleveland. Anything less than six wins may see him replaced, although it wouldn’t be all his fault.

What is your prediction for the game with score?

The Steelers are going to win this game. Plain and simple. Even with the backups in, the Steelers defense is going to shut down RG3 and the Browns offense. It will be a boring game, won by the Steelers who are once again gifted with an easy game before the playoffs. Steelers 24, Browns 13

There you have it, Steeler Nation. Let’s head into the playoffs on a high note!

Be sure to check Dawg Pound Daily for my answers to Steven’s questions.

Here we go Steelers! Here we go!

This article originally appeared on