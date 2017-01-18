The Pittsburgh Steelers are one win from the franchise’s ninth Super Bowl appearance despite missing one of their most explosive offensive weapons this season. And that weapon might be back next season.

Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant, who is suspended for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, applied for reinstatement last week, NFL.com reported Tuesday.

Bryant was suspended for a minimum of one season without pay last March, a punishment many thought would be a critical blow to the Steelers’ hopes of returning to the postseason for the third consecutive season.

Bryant has had 14 touchdown receptions in the first 21 games of his career and has averaged 17.3 yards per catch during his two seasons.

Despite Bryant’s absence, the Steelers finished seventh in the league in total offense, averaging 372.6 yards in the regular season.