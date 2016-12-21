Steelers Power Rankings: Week 16

It all comes down to this. The Steelers are red hot, but if they don’t get the win this week against Baltimore, the entire season could crumble. How high are the Steelers riding heading into this matchup?

NFL.com: No. 5

Last Week: No. 6

The outing against Cincinnati was impressive, but the first half was not.

In the first half of the game, the Steelers looked on their way to a loss that would have been a major setback and potentially the loss that left them out of the playoff picture. The second half, however, was a totally different story.

The Steelers defense didn’t even allow Andy Dalton and the Bengals offense to get 50 yards in the entire second half, and the Steelers put together 18 unanswered points for the pivotal win. This Christmas Day matchup between Pittsburgh and Baltimore is easily the biggest game of the year.

With both team’s riding high, it’s going to depend on which Steeler team shows up. The one we saw in the first half or second half against the Bengals. With the home crowd behind them, the Steelers have that advantage.

ESPN: No. 7

Last Week: No. 8

“That’s five straight wins for the Steelers, who can clinch the AFC North with another victory Sunday against the Ravens. The big names on offense get the headlines, but give credit to the defense: The Steelers have 19 sacks and seven interceptions in their past five games.”

It’s not just the offense that is doing good thing, it’s the defense too, and maybe more.

Did you know that this offense hasn’t scored 30 points or more over the course of their five-game winning streak? They haven’t had to. The defense has stepped up tremendously with the emergence of the rookies. Artie Burns leads the team in interceptions with 3 while Sean Davis and Javon Hargrave have both impacted the team tremendously.

The Steelers have led the team in sacks and total defense since starting their winning streak, and it’s hard to ignore. The Steelers young “Lurk Gang” should be feared and is no longer the secondary that has been an ailment of this team for half a decade.

Everyone on the defense has been stepping up, and it’s working well. The Ravens defense shut down Pittsburgh in their earlier matchup this season, and it’s time our defense returned the favor.

Fox Sports: No. 6

Last Week: No. 6

“The Steelers looked like they were poised for yet another disappointing outing, trailing the Bengals for much of the game. The offense finally got on track – albeit after Jeremy Hill disrespected the Terrible Towel – helping the Steelers avoid a crushing upset.” – Cameron DaSilva

What happened in Cincinnati is what a lot of fans hoped was going to happen in the other disappointing games of the year. The Steelers finally seemed to figure things out as the game progressed and didn’t fall deeper into a hole like they had in the other games.

One thing is clear after this game. The Terrible Towel Curse is real. Just don’t disrespect it, ok? Just don’t. It won’t do your team any good. You can ask the Bengals from a decade ago and you can ask the Titans, and now you can ask Jeremy Hill.

Myron Cope is watching and calling games from his grave, and he will be sure to curse your team if you dare touch his towel. Just don’t do it.

Yahoo Sports: No. 7

Last Week: No. 7

“Steelers vs. Ravens on Christmas with the AFC North practically on the line is as good as NFL regular-season football can get. What an awesome matchup.” – Frank Schwab

This game is the season. Whoever loses will be relying on miracles while the winner has an almost certain seat in the playoffs (And a solidified one if Pittsburgh wins).

The Ravens embarrassed Pittsburgh in the earlier bout this year, but things have changed drastically since then. The Steelers seem like a whole different team, but that doesn’t mean the Ravens can’t win this.

Really, it’s been a whole different story for both teams. The Ravens were relying on the defense while the offense struggled and the Steelers were doing just the opposite. Now, both teams have seemingly found an answer and are two of the most dangerous teams in the league right now.

It’s going to be a physical, stressful, and intense game from start to finish and in the end, one team will control the North. But that’s how AFC North football is supposed to go.

As much as we all hate seeing the Ravens stick with us until the end, it makes it a little more fun to have our arch enemy back again.

Author’s Opinion: No. 5

Last Week: No. 5

Can’t move them up here. Not because they don’t deserve praise, but because none of the teams that I had above them really faltered.

The Steelers just need this one. If they can beat the Ravens, they will have solidified a spot in the playoffs, and anyone who says they aren’t one of the best teams is a fool. The Steelers are red hot, and if they keep playing like they have been, there is no reason that they can’t be hoisting the Lombardi trophy by season’s end.

Stay healthy, keep it clicking, and the Steelers could make a deep playoff run. But first, they have to make it, and it all comes down to this week…unless they lose, then we’ll be talking playoff scenarios next week, if Miami loses this one. Let’s try and avoid that stress.

