Steelers News: Terry Bradshaw, Ladarius Green, Playoffs

The Steelers are in the driver’s seat in the AFC North fresh off of a road victory over the Bengals.

While the team prepares to spend Christmas with the Ravens we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Saturday, Dec. 24th.

My grandma never liked him

So Terry Bradshaw decides in Mike Tomlin’s 10th year of coaching the Steelers that he’s more of a “cheerleader” than a coach. Bradshaw was a guest on FSI’s “Speak For Yourself” with Jason Whitlock and Cris Carter.

"[Mike Tomlin] is a great cheerleader guy, but I don't know what he does… I don't think he is a great coach at all." — @TerryBradshaw pic.twitter.com/5VSmFDMBVq — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) December 23, 2016

“He’s really a great cheerleader guy, I don’t know what he does, but I don’t think that he’s a great coach at all. His name never pops into my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.” – Terry Bradshaw

I don’t know if Bradshaw is trying to take a dig at Tomlin or what with the cheerleader comment but this was a man who still refuses to say anything nice about Chuck Noll after owing his entire career to the man so take his opinion with a grain of salt. My Grandma always called him an a-hole.

Yikes

The injury report from practice was rather lengthy this week. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explains how receiver Sammie Coates injured his hamstring in practice and is now listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Tight end Ladarius Green, on the other hand, is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is also listed as doubtful. This leaves the Pittsburgh offense in a tough position but not too tough because neither of those guys are Antonio Brown or Le’Veon Bell. So there’s that.

Win and you’re in

Pittsburgh had to rely on Buffalo last year to get into the playoffs but this year they can punch their ticket to the post season and win the AFC North with a win on Sunday against the Ravens. Teresa Varley breaks down all of the different playoff scenarios.

The simplest one involves Pittsburgh winning, going to 10-5 and clinching the AFC North and a playoff spot. There are other scenarios which can clinch it for Pittsburgh but rather than getting a headache it’s best if they just knock out those Ratbirds and be done with it.

