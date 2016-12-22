Steelers News: Le’Veon Bell, Chris Boswell, Antonio Brown

The Steelers are in the driver’s seat in the AFC North fresh off of a road victory over the Bengals.

While the team prepares to spend Christmas with the Ravens we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Thursday, Dec. 22nd.

Pro Bowl Bound

Five of your Pittsburgh Steelers players are headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando this January, provided they aren’t already headed for Houston by then, of course.

Running back Le’Veon Bell is one of the top three in rushing yards in the league and that’s after missing the first three games of the season.

This is Bell’s second selection to the Pro Bowl in his career. Also selected to the Pro Bowl were Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. Only offensive players. Guess the defense hasn’t been banging enough for everyone else. They’re banging enough for me.

That’s a lot of pee

Whether you play every defensive snap and lead your team in sacks at the age of 38 or go six-of-six for field goals the NFL apparently wants your pee. Kicker Chris Boswell got “randomly” selected for a drug test this week after hitting six field goals in Sunday’s 24-20 win over the Bengals.

If I'm on steroids than I definitely need a refund cuz I got the wrong juice ???? — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) December 21, 2016

The NFL has a thing for Steeler urine. That’s weird, right? They should talk to someone about that.

Giving back is booming

Antonio Brown isn’t just a Pro Bowl receiver he’s also a one hell of a good guy. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler describes how a Snapchat from Brown showed a check he wrote for $100,000 to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The message was: “Giving back to the kids. Forever grateful.” When I got the chance to interview Brown last week he said that one of his favorite things to do with his kids at Christmastime was to give back to the community. It’s not just lip service. This dude is the real deal.

